HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Local soldier emerges from behind Iron Curtain

Aug. 31—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is part two of a four-part High Point Confidential series. Part one of "Saving Pvt. Johnson" was published in Sunday's High Point Enterprise, or you can read it online at HPEnews.com.

HIGH POINT

For nearly four months, the mysterious disappearance of Pvt. Carlos Johnson Jr. was the talk of the town.

High Point Enterprise readers learned of Johnson's disappearance on Oct. 1, 1953, when the newspaper reported the 22-year-old GI from High Point had gone missing behind the Iron Curtain. His wife, Madge, who lived here with the couple's 4-year-old daughter, told The Enterprise she believed her husband had been "kidnapped by the commies."

Army officials categorized Johnson's status as AWOL — absent without leave — and if they knew anything more than that, their lips were sealed. Meanwhile, the Soviet news agency claimed Johnson had fled to Soviet-occupied Austria and requested political asylum, and even signed a statement criticizing U.S. policies — a claim Army officials dismissed as Russian propaganda.

Madge feared the worst but hoped for the best. She knew her husband could be dead but prayed he wasn't. As she told The Enterprise, she believed he'd been kidnapped. She also knew her husband enjoyed drinking alcohol — the last time he'd been seen was at a beer garden, after all — and she wondered if his disappearance had anything to do with his drinking.

But desertion? Political asylum? Signing an anti-American statement? No, she would never believe any of that — she knew her husband too well.

Or did she?

The mystery finally began to unfurl in early 1954, with the release of an Army news bulletin. On Jan. 28 — more than six months after Johnson was last seen — the Army reported the young GI had been picked up by British military police in the British sector of West Berlin, and he had a most fascinating story to tell.

According to news reports, Johnson said he'd been riding a streetcar and crossed the Soviet border at Linz, Austria, after accidentally missing his stop. He was promptly arrested and taken to Soviet headquarters near Vienna, where he was held in solitary confinement. After being grilled by four teams of interrogators, he finally — under their coercion, he said — wrote a plea for asylum.

"I had to write it two or three times before I got it right," he reportedly told Army investigators.

From there, Johnson said, he was transferred to an internment camp for political prisoners and then a prison, both in Soviet-controlled East Germany. He spent 35 days in solitary confinement at the prison before crafting another plea for asylum and being released to what he called a "foreigners' training school" operated by the Soviets.

On Jan. 14, 1954, Johnson and two Britons escaped from the school and caught a train into West Berlin, where the British military police found him. Believing some sort of military punishment might await him now, Johnson reportedly told military authorities, "Even if I get put in jail, it will be worth it (to escape the communists)."

Back home in High Point, Madge told The Enterprise she was "thrilled to death" that her husband was found safe.

"I have felt all along that he would come back and that he was being held against his will," she said. "This news makes me sure that I was right."

Johnson's mother, Eunice Grubb of Charlotte, also expressed relief over the news of her son's safety.

"He would be better off in jail in this country than with those people over there," she said.

As it turned out, that's exactly what Army officials had in mind when they announced — about two months after Johnson was found — that he was going to be court-martialed.

The Enterprise reported on April 7, 1954, that the High Point soldier "is charged with affiliating himself with a Communist organization advocating overthrow of the U.S. government, and also with violation of the Espionage Act by urging another soldier to go over to the Russians and deliver American secrets to them."

Specifically, Johnson was accused of joining Free German Youth, a communist-affiliated youth movement in Germany that advocated "the overthrow and destruction by force of the U.S. government," according to news reports.

The charge of violating the Espionage Act was eventually dropped, but Johnson still faced a charge of desertion, and he was accused of urging four other soldiers to betray their loyalty and assist the Soviet Union.

Contacted at her home in High Point, Madge was stunned by the charges against her husband. Although she had not been able to speak to him since his disappearance, she maintained her belief that he was loyal to the United States, telling a reporter he would never have voluntarily affiliated himself with any communist group.

If Madge was right, the trial would prove her husband's loyalty, and he would soon come home to High Point to reunite with his wife and daughter.

If she was wrong, though, the potential consequences were massive. If convicted on all counts, Johnson faced a maximum of 48 years in prison.

Part three of "Saving Pvt. Johnson" will be published in Wednesday's High Point Enterprise.