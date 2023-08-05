HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Next of kin-3 family members made tragic history together

Aug. 5—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the last story in a six-part High Point Confidential series. The first five installments of "Next of Kin" can be found online at hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT

ould North Carolina really execute four men to pay for the murder of one?

After all, Mike Stefanoff — the gunman who fatally shot a Taylorsville bank cashier in the summer of 1933 — had already been executed for the crime. Why execute his three conspirators, too — Bascom and Lester Green, and Ed Black — when none of them had fired the fatal bullet?

It was because of the so-called felony murder rule, which allows a defendant — or multiple defendants — to be charged with first-degree murder for a killing that occurs during the commission of a dangerous felony, such as an armed

bank robbery.

"It is immaterial which one of them fired the fatal shot," a 1934 newspaper article explained.

That's why Black and the Greens were on death row at Central Prison in Raleigh. The last remaining hope for the three condemned family members was that Gov. John Ehringhaus might show mercy and extend clemency. Black, who was 25, and Lester Green, 22, had the most reason for hope, not just because of their youth, but because both of them had small children at home, and because the juries that convicted them had recommended leniency.

Unfortunately for them, however, the governor was in no mood for mercy. After studying their case closely, Ehringhaus declined clemency only five days before the scheduled execution date. The sunrise of Dec. 7, 1934, would be their last.

Despite the mistakes they had made, the three High Point men spent their final days on death row doing good. According to newspaper accounts, they prayed with pastors, made their peace with God, and encouraged others to make their peace with God, too. They hugged their wives and children and expressed their love for them during the families' tear-filled farewell visits. They wrote heartfelt letters to their children, encouraging them to follow Jesus and steer clear of the criminal paths they had chosen.

Lester also released a statement confessing to his role in a 1932 Denton bank robbery, stating that the four young High Point men serving time for the crime — 12-15 years each — were actually innocent. His confession eventually helped get the four inmates exonerated.

On the morning of Dec. 7, a dark pall hung in the air along death row. The day had dawned with 21 condemned men occupying cells, but they all knew the number would be down to 18 by noon.

Bascom went first. As he walked the "last mile" to the death chamber, he paused at a few cells to say goodbye to his fellow death row inmates, including his son-in-law, Ed Black. Then he stopped for a tender moment with his son.

"Cheer up and be brave," Lester told his father, trying to sound brave himself.

"Let's all meet in heaven," Bascom replied softly as the two men clasped hands in a final farewell.

Bascom entered the chamber at 10:34 a.m. As he sat in the big oaken chair, with witnesses and newspapermen gathered around him, he calmly stated, "I'm all right. Meet me in heaven. I'm going to rest."

Three 2,400-volt shocks, lasting a total of 3 minutes and 27 seconds, killed him.

Lester followed, entering the chamber at 10:52, only seven minutes after his father had been declared dead.

"I appreciate everything anybody has done for me," he said. "I haven't got anything else to say."

Three shocks, lasting 5 minutes and 12 seconds, killed him. Journalists covering the triple execution morbidly pointed out the length of Lester's electrocution apparently set a new record in North Carolina.

Finally, it was Black's turn, entering the chamber at 11:13, only eight minutes after Lester's death. After greeting the witnesses and reporters with a smile and a "good morning," the young man bowed — like an opera singer acknowledging his cheering fans, one journalist wrote — before taking his place in the electric chair.

"God bless all of you," Black said softly, then appeared to whisper a prayer.

Only two shocks, lasting three minutes and 54 seconds, were needed to kill him.

The three executions brought the total number of men who had been executed in North Carolina's electric chair to 148, but this day was different from all the others.

In a span of only 49 minutes, the state had swiftly put to death three family members — a father, his son and his son-in-law.

The triple execution marked the first time — and still the only time — in U.S. history that three members of the same family have been legally executed together, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a national nonprofit that maintains a database of legal executions in this country. Even instances of two family members being executed together have been rare, according to the DPIC.

Following the triple execution, the men's bodies were claimed by family members. Black's funeral took place in his former hometown of Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he also was buried. A funeral for the Greens was held at the family's home in High Point, and more than 2,000 people attended, according to The High Point Enterprise. The father and son lie buried at Oakwood Memorial Cemetery.

When Stefanoff was executed, his body was claimed by a niece from North Wilkesboro, but it's not clear where he was buried.

Even 90 years later, it's easy to see what a tragedy the 1933 Taylorsville bank job turned into: One bank official was killed, and another was seriously wounded. Four men were executed — three of them from the same family, and on the same day, in the span of less than an hour.

Families were shattered, and their descendants — some of whom still live in High Point — grieve the circumstances to this day.

Yes, it happened during the heart of the Depression, and desperate times call for desperate measures.

But not that desperate.

