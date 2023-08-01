HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Next of kin -'Worst crime ever committed' hit Taylorsville hard

Aug. 1—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the second story in a six-part High Point Confidential series. Part one of "Next of Kin" was published Saturday and can be found online at hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT

n the summer of 1933, when four High Point men attempted to rob a Taylorsville bank — killing the cashier and shooting his assistant in the process — Taylorsville Mayor H.C. Payne didn't mince words.

"The worst crime ever committed in Taylorsville," he told a reporter.

Not only was it the county's first-ever bank robbery, it also turned into a murder case. The bank's cashier, 45-year-old Thomas Chaunce Barnes — who had thrown an ink bottle at one of the bandits to try to prevent the robbery — died of gunshot wounds that night in a Statesville hospital, leaving behind his wife, Lydia, and six children.

"My poor grandmother had to raise her six children by herself," says Barnes' granddaughter, Pam Hodgin of Trinity, who never knew her murdered grandfather but honored him by giving her own son the same middle name. "Her oldest daughter, Hazel, had to take care of the other five sisters and brothers while Grandmother Barnes found a job so they could eat."

Barnes had worked at Taylorsville's Merchants & Farmers Bank since it opened in 1921. He and his experienced assistant cashier — 34-year-old Solon Little, who surprised doctors by surviving a gunshot wound in the abdomen — were extremely well-thought-of in their little town.

"They were two of the most popular men in the county," The Taylorsville Times wrote, "and were held in high esteem by business associates."

Barnes, in particular, "was just as honest in the dark of his own room as he was in his work," The Times continued, and "was loyal to his friends and guarded their reputation and their money as his own."

Hodgin, Barnes' granddaughter, echoes that sentiment.

"The people of Taylorsville felt that he was trying to protect their hard-earned money when he threw that inkwell in the robber's face," she says.

Unfortunately, his loyalty got him killed. The Times reported that Barnes' funeral two days later was the most-attended funeral in county history.

Meanwhile, the four would-be robbers came close to getting away with murder. Law enforcement personnel responded quickly when alerted, establishing a dragnet and putting out an all-points bulletin, but the hoodlums had a head start, and it looked as if they might simply vanish into the vast rural countryside.

When the sheriff of neighboring Wilkes County heard about the robbery attempt, he hightailed it toward Taylorsville, only to turn around when he passed what he thought could be the getaway car — a speeding sedan with four men inside — headed in the other direction. By the time he got turned around, though, the car was out of sight, and he couldn't catch up.

Luckily, the cops caught a break a few hours later, when the getaway car was found abandoned on a small side road near Wilkes County's Hollywood Lake. That narrowed their search radius, as officers and a large, citizen-led posse systematically zeroed in on the Brushy Mountains area of Wilkes County.

That afternoon, near rural Pores Knob, the posse captured the first two of the bandits — Robert Edward "Ed" Black and Mike Stefanoff — without incident. Black, 24, lived in High Point, where he had a wife and two children, with a third child expected in a couple of weeks. He'd grown up in a South Carolina orphanage and had only a ninth-grade education. He had recently lost his job at the city incinerator but reportedly hoped to join the city fire department. He sang in his church choir, and local police said he had no criminal record that they knew of.

Stefanoff, 45, lived in Wilkes County, but he previously had lived in High Point, where he also had worked for the city. A Bulgarian who had immigrated to the United States in 1913, Stefanoff had served in his native country's army and claimed to be a decorated war hero. After moving to this country, he married a woman from Wilkes County. Unlike Black, Stefanoff had a rap sheet of several crimes committed in Ohio and Michigan, including automobile theft.

The two men initially were locked up at the Wilkes County Jail, but they were quickly moved elsewhere for their protection when an angry mob — some of them wielding clubs and bricks — stormed the jail building.

Both prisoners played dumb at first, acknowledging they had participated in the attempted robbery but claiming they didn't know the identity of the other two fugitives — an especially ironic lie for Black, considering the other two men were family.

"I just fell in with them," he told police, explaining he had met them when he was in the Taylorsville area looking for work.

Black and Stefanoff also tried to distance themselves from the actual shooting, each of them claiming to have stayed outside the bank as a lookout, although it's clear now that Stefanoff was lying.

Black eventually copped and confessed that he did, in fact, know the two cronies who were still on the lam. They were Bascom Green, his father-in-law, and Bascom's son Lester, Black's brother-in-law. Black's wife, Nina, was Bascom's daughter and Lester's sister.

However, Black added, he had no idea where the father-and-son fugitives were hiding or where they were headed. The four men had split up when they abandoned the getaway car, with Black and Stefanoff going one way and the Greens going another, he said.

Meanwhile, prosecutor J.R. Jones said he would seek first-degree murder charges — and the death penalty — for the two captives, and he planned to do the same for Bascom and Lester Green.

If they were ever captured.

