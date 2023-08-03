HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Next of kin-Stefanoff paid ultimate price for his role in fatal shooting

Aug. 3—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the fourth story in a six-part High Point Confidential series. The first three installments of "Next of Kin" can be found online at hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT

By the time Bascom and Lester Green were finally apprehended in February 1934, their two partners in crime — Ed Black and Mike Stefanoff — had already gone to trial and been convicted and sentenced.

To the electric chair.

The trial took place in early September 1933, scarcely a month after the attempted robbery of Taylorsville's Merchants & Farmers Bank. Although the trial was held in Alexander County, prospective jurors were brought in from Davie County because it was feared Taylorsville's angry citizenry wouldn't give the two defendants a fair shake.

The high-profile trial was standing room only at the Alexander County Courthouse, not only in the courtroom but on the courthouse lawn, as well. The whole county, it seemed, had come to watch the two murder suspects face the music.

As testimony got underway, Black and Stefanoff presented a stark contrast in demeanor. Black seemed calm and even joked with officers as they led him to and from the courtroom. Stefanoff appeared tense, and his hands visibly trembled as he smoked a cigarette during a brief recess.

Witnesses placed both men at the scene of the crime — both had admitted as much anyway — but Black, who took the stand himself, denied being a knowing participant in the attempted robbery. He claimed he'd sat in the car while the other three men entered the bank, explaining that he had no clue they intended to rob it, much less shoot anybody.

More than a half-dozen witnesses, all of them from High Point, testified to Black's good character.

Stefanoff did not testify — his broken English may have contributed to that decision — but his attorney presented a defense challenging Stefanoff's capacity to discern right from wrong. High Point physician Dr. C.D. Thompson testified to Stefanoff's "low mentality," according to one newspaper account. Unfortunately for Stefanoff, though, the doctor was later forced to make a damaging admission under cross-examination: He had been overheard outside the courtroom commenting, "Mike don't have much sense, but he knows better than to rob a bank."

After only two hours of deliberation, the jury convicted both men of first-degree murder, with leniency recommended for Black.

Before sentencing, the judge asked the defendants if either of them would like to say anything on their behalf. Black stood and declared, "I am not guilty of murder. I am sorry." Stefanoff declined to comment.

The judge sentenced both men to die in the electric chair. The execution was scheduled for Oct. 26, but a series of legal appeals for both men postponed the execution until May 18 of the following year.

By then, Stefanoff's legal team had no more cards to play, but the appeals were continuing for Black. The week he was scheduled to die, his wife, Nina, brought their three small children to Raleigh and made an emotional plea to Parole Commissioner Edwin Gill, begging him to recommend clemency for her husband.

Black's attorneys presented petitions with over 4,000 people's signatures — including the 12 jurymen who had convicted him — requesting clemency. Even Ibra Blackwood, the governor of South Carolina — where Black had been born — took an interest in the case, calling North Carolina Gov. John Ehringhaus and lobbying for clemency for the young man.

Meanwhile, The High Point Enterprise sent a reporter to Central Prison in Raleigh, where Black and Stefanoff occupied cells on death row.

Black still seemed calm, The Enterprise reported, "as if in a dream and perhaps without a realization that the state proposes ... to snuff out his life, unless his friends are able to obtain executive clemency for the condemned man."

He reiterated his claim that he didn't know about the others' plans to rob the bank and said he still expected to be absolved of all guilt.

Stefanoff, by contrast, seemed almost manic.

"What have they got me here for?" he wailed, bursting into tears. "I haven't done anything."

His words degenerated into slurred, unintelligible syllables. The prison warden suggested Stefanoff was "acting crazy," in hopes of being found insane so he wouldn't have to face the electric chair.

It didn't work.

On the morning of May 18, 1934 — eight months and several appeals after he was sentenced to die — Stefanoff's time ran out.

The 46-year-old former High Pointer shuffled into the death chamber, nervously twirling a matchstick in one hand and clutching a crucifix in the other. As prison officials strapped Stefanoff into the electric chair, the priest instructed him to kiss the crucifix, then led him through The Lord's Prayer before backing away from the chair.

After two powerful jolts of electricity — two minutes the first time, followed by another minute and 35 seconds — Stefanoff was declared dead.

Throughout the morning of the execution — from the condemned man's somber march along the so-called "last mile" of death row, during the electrocution itself, to the arrival of an ambulance stretcher for removing Stefanoff's body — another man knelt in his own cell on death row, praying fervently.

It was Ed Black, who'd been convicted and sentenced alongside Stefanoff and was one of about two dozen men on death row.

Unlike Stefanoff, the young High Point husband and father had not yet exhausted his legal appeals. Still, he couldn't help but wonder, would he be next?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Part five of "Next of Kin" will be published in Friday's High Point Enterprise.

