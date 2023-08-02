HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Next of kin - Father-and-son outlaws hid for more than six months

Aug. 2—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the third story in a six-part High Point Confidential series. The first two installments of "Next of Kin" can be found online at hpenews.com.

ascom and Lester Green were never officially declared Public Enemy No. 1 in North Carolina, but in the summer of 1933, they might as well have been.

The father-and-son fugitives from High Point were the state's most-hunted men after their attempted bank robbery in Taylorsville, in which cashier T.C. Barnes was shot to death and assistant cashier Solon Little suffered a near-fatal shot in the abdomen.

The heat was especially intense In the days immediately following July 29, the day of the crime. While their bandit buddies, Ed Black and Mike Stefanoff, sat in jail, the Greens found themselves in the crosshairs of an exhaustive manhunt in and around the Brushy Mountains of Wilkes County, where they were believed to be hiding. According to newspaper accounts of the search, officers from 12 counties — plus a posse of armed civilians — combed through the rugged terrain looking for the dangerous duo, to no avail.

In the Greens' hometown, High Point police kept an eye on the family's house — on the Thomasville Road, near the Davidson County line — but saw no trace of Bascom and Lester.

Meanwhile, the Greens' descriptions, photos and fingerprints were sent to law enforcement personnel all over the country. The elusive fugitives were declared outlaws, and a reward of $250 apiece was offered for their capture and return.

Still, they remained at large — and the longer they eluded capture, it seemed, the greater the likelihood they would never be found.

Days turned into weeks. Finally, after a month of no sightings, a pair of Alexander County deputies spotted the Greens near Taylorsville. They were driving a red sedan, presumably stolen, with an Ohio license plate on the rear and a Tennessee plate on the front.

The deputies gave chase and shot at the fleeing fugitives, who returned fire and eventually outran the lawmen. One of the deputies was shot in the arm during the exchange of bullets, but the Greens apparently escaped unscathed. They were last seen in Newland, in the mountains about 65 miles northwest of Taylorsville.

A couple of weeks later, three bandits — two of them believed to be the Greens, according to newspaper accounts — held up a filling station near Spruce Pine. After binding the co-owner's hands behind his back, the bandits loaded their car with cigarettes, canned goods, a couple of slot machines and a whopping $2.50 in cash. Then they went to the home of the station's other co-owner, tied him up and stole his car, a radio and other items.

Did the Greens really commit those crimes, though? A writer for The High Point Enterprise didn't seem to think so, pointing out that every time a crime was committed in the state by a couple of unidentified men, newspapers jumped to the conclusion that it must've been the Greens.

"It is probable that the Greens long since have shaken the North Carolina dust from their shoes and left for parts which they hope will forever be unknown to the North Carolina authorities," The Enterprise wrote.

"It makes interesting reading, no doubt, that the two alleged desperadoes are involved in further flaunting of the law, but men hunted for offenses certain to send them to the electric chair don't remain in the neighborhood, taking pot shots at deputy sheriffs for the fun of seeing them jump or staging $2.50 gas station holdups."

To the writer's point, a couple of weeks later, a man was arrested in Catawba County that officials there breathlessly reported could be Lester Green. High Point police hurried to the jail, only to discover the prisoner was actually O'Neal "Bad Eye" Chandler, a lesser-known hoodlum wanted for car theft but not murder.

The trail went cold for the next two months, but December brought a flurry of reported sightings of the Greens.

First, they were positively identified as the suspects who robbed a bank in Madison County, and then they were tentatively linked to a mail truck holdup in Charlotte. Lester Green apparently was wounded in an exchange of gunshots with the bank cashier in Madison. He went to a country doctor in Tennessee for treatment, but he reportedly got spooked and fled without seeing the doc when he spotted a deputy driving by.

Then, The Enterprise reported the Greens were apparently home for the holidays. Three people called High Point police, claiming to have seen Bascom and Lester on Washington Street the week before Christmas, but by the time the police got there, they were gone. Police also searched the Greens' home and that of a relative, but to no avail.

Most of the time that the fugitives were on the run, they were apparently in Detroit, where they worked as janitors in an apartment building. If and when they were spotted in North Carolina, they vanished before police could get to them. They always seemed to be two steps ahead of the law, and police had to be wondering if they would ever catch up.

Finally, they did.

On Feb. 15, 1934 — more than six months after the fatal bank robbery attempt in Taylorsville — the Greens were nabbed in Morristown, Tennessee, a region they had lived in before settling in High Point. The Morristown police chief had heard they were in the area — descendants believe a relative tipped him off — so he was on the lookout for them and arrested them without incident.

Ironically, the Greens had vowed they would not be taken alive, but they were. And now, in the clutches of the law, they were about to begin a tenacious fight for their lives.

