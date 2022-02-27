High Point Confidential: The promiscuous preacher

Feb. 27—HIGH POINT — For generations, smooth-talking young men have wooed pretty young women with their wily words. Eager Casanovas whisper empty promises in the ears of their alluring lady friends in a no-holds-barred attempt to win a peck on the cheek, a full kiss on the lips, or more.

"But I love you, baby," they promise. "You're the only woman for me. I'm gonna marry you someday."

Confidentially, though, these rakish Romeos aren't the least bit interested in wedded bliss.

Bedded bliss, perhaps, but not wedded.

What these snake-tongued playboys are practicing is known as the art of seduction — doing or saying whatever it takes to get some good lovin'. We can all agree it's deceitful, but did you know seduction used to be a crime, too?

That's right. From the mid-1800s through the mid-1930s, a man could be charged with seduction for enticing a woman to sleep with him by means of "persuasions, promises, flattery or bribes," the most common approach being that of promising to marry the young woman.

Newspapers from those years, including The High Point Enterprise, abound with stories of seduction, but High Point had one of the more unusual cases when, ahem, a Baptist preacher was charged.

The year was 1910, and regardless of what the Rev. T.A. Johnson was preaching from the pulpit, his actions that summer couldn't help but encourage his flock at the Second Baptist Church — and most everybody else in High Point — to gossip.

While newspaper accounts of the day offer few details on this case, we know that Johnson was charged with "seduction under promise of marriage." The victim's name remains a mystery, but one article seems to suggest the preacher may have preyed upon a young woman from within his own congregation.

Regardless, Johnson was convicted in a Guilford County court and sentenced to two years in prison. After an unsuccessful appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court, he began serving his term that December.

Story continues

Johnson seemed to adapt to prison life pretty well, establishing himself as the unofficial prison camp chaplain, singing and praying with his fellow convicts and preaching whenever he got the opportunity.

Throughout his incarceration, though, Johnson proclaimed his innocence to anyone who would listen, and he vowed he would be pardoned as soon as he could raise enough money to hire a lawyer. In fact, he took up an offering among his fellow inmates every time he preached, presumably for his legal defense fund.

By June 1911, though — some six months into his sentence — the pastor decided he needed a sabbatical. Johnson "grew weary of convict life," as one reporter wrote, and escaped from his prison camp road crew. Officers put out an all-points bulletin for the escapee — a Black man, about 40 years old, 5-foot-6 and 175 pounds, with an upper gold tooth — but he was nowhere to be found.

More than two years later, High Point Police Chief Benjamin Ridge tracked down the missing minister in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Johnson was once again pastoring a church. Ridge made the roughly 400-mile trip to Pittsburgh and brought the renegade rector back home to finish his prison term.

This time, Johnson finished his sentence — apparently without causing any further trouble for prison officials — and then resumed pastoring his church in Pittsburgh.

It seems the call of the pastorate was too seductive for him to ignore. And after what happened in High Point, let's just hope that was the only seduction associated with his name.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579