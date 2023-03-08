HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: The pseudo-killer - Jessup's life of crime led to a surprise ending

Mar. 7—This is the second story in a two-part "High Point Confidential" series. Part one was published Saturday and can be found online at hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT

A murderer he was not.

Ray Hilton Jessup may not have strangled a woman to death and buried her behind Highland Cotton Mill in 1952 — as he told High Point police he had done — but he had plenty of other crimes on his resume, both before and after his infamous murder hoax.

And just wait'll you hear the final, unexpected chapter of his adventurous odyssey.

Jessup's trail of trouble began in 1950, when he was a 17-year-old Army soldier, home on leave in Greensboro. He and a buddy were nabbed in a stolen car full of stolen goods — everything from whiskey and cigarettes to a typewriter, a gun and — true story — cold wieners. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in the slammer, but he would soon make the first of his many prison escapes.

He was recaptured after cracking a beer bottle over a man's head in a local bar.

At the time, Jessup told a High Point Enterprise reporter he had "rabbit blood" that made him run away from prison road crews. That would happen again and again — at various prison camps across the state — throughout the convict's colorful life of crime.

In the fall of 1953, following the High Point murder that wasn't, Jessup appeared to feel some remorse.

"I'd just like to tell all other young boys that a life of crime is just not worth it," he told The Enterprise. "If you're going to live a good life, you have got to do it inside the law."

Unfortunately, Jessup was lying — or maybe it was just that "rabbit blood" flowing through his veins — because he continued escaping from whatever prison camp the state sent him to.

On June 1, 1964 — after yet another escape, this time in Greensboro — authorities took the extreme measure of officially declaring Jessup an outlaw. This meant that if he resisted arrest by either an officer or a private citizen, the officer or citizen could shoot him without fear of prosecution.

Jessup was recaptured, unharmed, just over a week later in Washington, D.C. And can you guess what happened after this capture?

Yep, rabbit blood ... again. He remained on the lam for three months before being captured in California. Two years later, it happened again, and he was recaptured at a dinky motel near Asheboro.

If Harry Houdini was reincarnated — as he believed he would be — he might've come back as Ray Hilton Jessup. The elusive convict's final breakout in 1967 was his 23rd escape from a North Carolina prison, and his escapes included some amazing tales: Sawing his way out of prisons with hidden files and hacksaws. Scaling barbed-wire fences. Dodging prison guards' bullets. Outrunning bloodhounds in hot pursuit.

On one occasion, as Jessup was being returned to North Carolina on a train from Louisiana, he quietly lifted the handcuff keys from his sleeping guard and slipped away, then jumped from the speeding train into a river, nearly drowning in the process.

Another time, he was buck-naked when he knocked an unsuspecting guard cold, climbed the prison fence and bolted through a nearby tobacco field. He found an empty cement bag, cut some holes in it and wore that until he could find a more suitable outfit.

Jessup's final stretch in prison lasted 15 years, from 1967 to 1982, when he was paroled and came out of prison — ready for this? — a changed man.

"I'm sorry I wasted my life in prison, but the experiences I had there and the person I have become make it all worthwhile," the 49-year-old Jessup told reporters upon his release.

And who was the person he became?

A television evangelist — not professionally, but in practice.

Jessup had become a Christian in prison, but it wasn't a jailhouse conversion. When he got out, he began sharing his testimony on a Christian television program called "Adventures in Faith." He had an amazing, genuine story to share, remembers James Layton, a Raleigh-area pastor who befriended Jessup in prison and hosted "Adventures in Faith."

"The warden here said there wasn't a prison in North Carolina that Ray couldn't break out of if he wanted to," Layton says. "But Ray went on to become one of the most gentle men I've ever met, just an outstanding gentleman. It just hit him one day during a church service in prison — he didn't like the way he'd been living his life."

Layton eventually lost touch with Jessup, who moved back to the Greensboro area and died in 2001 at the age of 68.

It was an anti-climactic ending for an ex-con who once fled from a prison buck-naked and another time jumped off a speeding train. But isn't it nice to know Jessup finally broke free of the criminal lifestyle that had shackled him for so long?

Confidentially, that may have been his greatest escape of them all.

