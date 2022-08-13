HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Reasonable doubt--Did Thomasville man kill his cousin in 1911?

Aug. 13—THOMASVILLE — In the court of public opinion, Bob Leonard was guilty as sin, and it was just a matter of time until he would find himself sitting in the electric chair.

Confidentially, though, verdicts in the court of public opinion don't always jibe with verdicts in a court of law. Would the evidence against the young Thomasville man be enough to sway a jury beyond all reasonable doubt, or would Leonard walk away a free man?

The year was 1911, and Thomasville was abuzz over the mysterious disappearance of 32-year-old Charles Lee "Charlie" Everhart, an affable young man in the community who'd gone missing on the morning of Nov. 25, a Saturday.

A massive search had proved fruitless until Monday afternoon, when two boys who were rabbit hunting found Everhart's body face-down in a thicket a couple miles south of town. He'd been shot in the back of the head. His gun lay about 10 feet away, and blood was found nearly 20 feet away, suggesting the killer had shot Everhart and then tried to hide his body in the thicket. The money Everhart had been carrying — thought to be at least $100 — was missing.

As more details began to surface, suspicions focused on Everhart's cousin, 27-year-old Robert "Bob" Leonard, and he was taken in for questioning. On Saturday morning, the two men reportedly had been spotted walking together to a shooting match, but only Leonard made it to the competition. On several occasions at the match, Leonard was overheard telling acquaintances, "I wish Everhart would come on — I want to shoot his gun."

When questioned about his missing cousin, Leonard denied they had been walking together. Others, however, said they saw them together not far from where Everhart's body was eventually found.

Wait, it gets worse. When Leonard showed up at the shooting match, he had unexplained bloodstains on his face, shirt and handkerchief, and he seemed nervous. Furthermore, when he was questioned by police, he told them he didn't have any money on him, but officers found $64 concealed in his shoe ... including a charred $5 bill that was identified as a keepsake of Everhart's.

"Damning evidence," one newspaper reported, and public sentiment concurred.

Sure enough, at the coroner's inquest, the jury found that Everhart "came to his death by a gunshot wound inflicted by one Bob Leonard." Leonard was whisked away from Thomasville to the jail in Lexington, for fear that the locals might try to harm him.

The following March, Leonard went on trial for his life. While the prosecution painted a grim picture with its circumstantial evidence, the defendant took the stand in his own defense. He claimed he and Everhart had started walking to the shooting match together, but Everhart had turned back to wait for another friend. Leonard also denied the money in his shoe belonged to the victim.

"Leonard made a good witness," one newspaper reported, "telling his story in a simple, straightforward way and with every appearance of truthfulness."

The defense also raised the possibility that Everhart's death had been an accident or even suicide. As unlikely as those scenarios may seem — he was shot in the back of the head, after all — the jury could not agree on Leonard's guilt. Five voted to convict, seven held out for acquittal, and a mistrial was declared.

Leonard was tried again five months later, and this time he was acquitted after some 30 hours of jury deliberation.

"The verdict was not unexpected, though 90 persons out of every hundred in Davidson County believe that the defendant was guilty of murder in the first degree," one newspaper reported. "...In Thomasville, where the dead man and the defendant lived, sentiment as to (Leonard's) guilt is practically unanimous."

More than a century later, the question remains: Did Bob Leonard get away with murder?

It would certainly seem so, according to the court of public opinion — but not according to the 12 individuals whose opinions mattered the most.

