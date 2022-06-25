HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Who robbed the city post office in 1930?

Jun. 25—HIGH POINT — Stories of gangsters and bank heists dominated the headlines in the 1920s and '30s, but it was a High Point post office robbery and kidnapping that became the talk of the town in the summer of 1930.

A pair of bandits stole approximately $3,000 from the city post office and then drove the victimized postal clerk to a secluded area and tied him to a tree, according to a story plastered on The High Point Enterprise's front page on July 21, 1930.

The clerk, 55-year-old William S. Clinard, told police a harrowing tale of what had happened to him around 9 o'clock the night before. According to Clinard, he was walking along Main Street, away from the post office — which stood where the former Radisson Hotel now stands downtown — when two men in a red car pulled up alongside him.

"Don't you work at the post office?" one of them asked.

When Clinard said yes, they told him they had a registered letter waiting for them there that they needed to get very badly, but the post office was closed. Would he be kind enough to accommodate them so they could get their letter?

Clinard agreed, hopped in the men's car and rode back to the post office with them, where they parked along Wrenn Street, at the rear of the facility. One of the men followed Clinard inside, while the other waited in the car.

Once inside, the man pulled a gun on Clinard and ordered him to open the vault. With his weapon still trained on Clinard, the gunman ransacked the vault, pocketing what postal officials would later determine to be about $3,000. He then threatened to lock Clinard in the vault, but changed his mind when Clinard told him the vault was airtight and he would die quickly.

"Well then," the gunman said, "we will take a ride."

With the gunman's revolver still poked into his ribs, Clinard walked back out to the men's car. They drove to Sedgefield, where the men got out and walked their captive into some woods, tied him to a walnut tree and stuffed a knotted handkerchief into his mouth to keep him from yelling. Then they drove away.

Story continues

According to Clinard, it took him about six hours to finally work himself free and then walk to a nearby residence and call police. He told police he had seen the men in the post office before, and that he'd heard one of them address the other as "Mr. Carpenter."

The morning after the heist, a handful of checks from the post office — totaling about $200 — were found in the Sedgefield area.

Meanwhile, a team of federal investigators from Washington, D.C., descended on High Point to assist city detectives with their investigation. Clues proved scarce, however, and the longer the probe dragged on, the more people speculated on the crime.

"There have been almost as many theories on the solution of the crime as there are those who talk about it," one newspaper reported.

Eventually, one of those theories focused on Clinard: Had the alleged victim actually concocted the whole story and stolen the $3,000 himself? Had his account of the robbery been a little too tidy? Had he planted a few loose checks in Sedgefield to give his story credibility? Would two men who knew each other well enough to commit a robbery together refer to each other by their last names, as in "Mr. Carpenter"?

And then there was this: To get from the rear of the post office to the vault, the gunman and Clinard would've had to walk through the mailroom, where a number of people were working that night. How had none of them seen what was taking place?

The Enterprise reported that Clinard's story "has come under government scrutiny," and that investigators had grilled the postal clerk for seven hours on one occasion. He apparently stuck to his story, though.

"That was the story I told at first," he told The Enterprise. "I told the facts, and that is all there is for me to tell."

More than a week after the robbery, postal officials temporarily suspended Clinard from his job, and that's where the story apparently ended. As far as we can tell, no further stories were published about the robbery — no arrests, no clues, and no indication of what became of Clinard.

We do know that when Clinard died in 1944, at the age of 69, his death certificate listed him as a retired postal clerk. That, coupled with the fact that he apparently was never charged in connection with the robbery, would lead us to believe he probably was reinstated at the post office.

But as for the missing $3,000?

It's a postal mystery, and the answer remains undelivered to this day.

jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579