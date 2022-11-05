HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Sensational murder case rocked High Point in 1920

Nov. 5—HIGH POINT — Was a young High Point woman the victim of a hit job, ordered by a band of "Italian radicals" from up North, because she knew their secrets?

Or was she murdered by a jealous lover, as the alleged killer claimed in his confession to High Point police?

Or was there another motive altogether?

Whatever the motive, the brutal slaying caused a sensation in High Point — and spawned numerous headlines across North Carolina — one summer more than a century ago.

The victim was 21-year-old Clara Maude Latham, a wife and mother of a 4-year-old daughter. Maude was estranged from her husband — Davidson County native Davidson Latham — and reportedly was involved with the man who killed her, Frank Pietro, an Italian immigrant of about 45.

In the early morning hours of July 16, 1920, Pietro — by his own admission — slashed Maude's throat and stabbed her in the chest. It happened on Ward Street, at the home of Maude's parents, where Pietro was temporarily boarding.

Police were called to the house around 2 a.m. and found the young woman's lifeless body on Pietro's bed. They captured Pietro about three hours later near Jamestown, still in possession of the bloody knife.

Through an interpreter at police headquarters, Pietro — who spoke little English — said he loved Maude, had intended to marry her, and had been living with her in Philadelphia and New Jersey until about two weeks before the killing. That's when she came to High Point to see her parents, telling Pietro that "if he cared for her, he would follow," The High Point Enterprise reported.

So a week later, he did follow, and was allowed to stay at the house on Ward Street.

The couple's relationship was strained, however. For one thing, Pietro claimed Maude had never told him she was married until he came to High Point.

Furthermore, he said, since her return to High Point, Maude had been flirting with other men. On the night of her death, Pietro claimed, she'd actually gone out with another man, telling Pietro not to follow her. When she returned, they argued bitterly, and Pietro said Maude threatened to kill him. That's when he snapped.

"He told the interpreter that he simply lost his head and killed her," The Enterprise reported.

"Slashes Throat of Girl He Was To Wed," the Enterprise headline read. "Jealous Lover Slays Girl, and Then Confesses Crime."

Killings fueled by jealousy are as old as time itself, but was that really what happened in this case?

The next day's Enterprise suggested there might've been more to Maude's death than jealousy. Maude's uncle, George Hagley, told the newspaper that when his niece was living up North, she stayed in a house where "Italian radicals" held their clandestine meetings, so she was privy to their secrets.

According to Hagley, "all circumstances point to the fact that ... (Pietro) was sent here from a northern city to get the Latham woman out of the way for fear she might disclose information concerning bands of radicals with whom ... (Pietro) had been associated," The Enterprise reported.

Who were these so-called radicals? This happened during the height of America's original "Red Scare," so they were probably immigrants many Americans believed were pro-communist anarchists.

Hagley also disputed Pietro's account of being a jealous lover, claiming that Pietro and Maude were not lovers and had never lived together as such. She had lived with Pietro and an Italian family up North — a family of "Italian radicals," he said — but Maude had written a letter to her mother asking for money so she could come back home because she feared her radical housemates.

The uncle, who also stayed at the house on Ward Street, said that on the night Maude was killed, she and Pietro had not been arguing about her seeing other men. The house had been quiet, he said, until Maude's screams shattered the silence.

So which was it — a hit job ordered by radicals to silence Maude Latham, or a crime of passion committed by a spurned lover?

Well, when the case went to trial that December, a third possible explanation reared its head. Pietro pleaded not guilty by reason of self-defense, claiming Maude had threatened to stab him, so he wrested the knife away from her.

"She wanted to kill me," Pietro testified, "so I killed her."

Later in the trial, though, Pietro copped a plea of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in the state penitentiary. As the judge pronounced his sentence, Pietro wept uncontrollably. He was headed to prison for 30 years, and a young wife and mother lay buried in an unmarked grave at Oakwood Cemetery.

Jealousy, that ol' green-eyed monster, had devoured two more lives.

