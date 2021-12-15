HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Trail leading to Alice May's killer grows cold

Dec. 15—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the third story in a four-part High Point Confidential series. The first two installments of "The Body in the Woods" were published Sunday and Tuesday, or you can find them online at www.hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT

One by one, suspects in the 1944 slaying of Alice May cleared their names, or they were cleared by police, who didn't have enough evidence to pin the crime on anyone.

High Point police tried to assure the public that they were still on the case, but it was clear they weren't making much headway.

"We are working night and day investigating every report and every rumor that would lead us to the identity of Mrs. Alice May's murderer or murderers," C.C. Stoker, acting chief of police, told The High Point Enterprise on April 25, 1944, four days after May's body was found hidden in a clump of woods. "But frankly, we have not uncovered any definite information so far that would lead to an arrest."

Lead after lead fizzled: The soldier who drank wine with May at a downtown cafe the morning of her murder, then went to a photographer's studio with her to have pictures taken. The unknown male caller who phoned May's residence five times that day trying to reach her. The dark sedan with yellow spokes that was seen driving into the woods where May's body was found. The Greensboro man who claimed May had come to him in distress, needing bus fare to go to Randleman. The dozens of soldiers whose names and addresses — and even love letters — were found in May's handbag.

They all fizzled.

The interim police chief was replaced by a new full-time chief, John Lowdermilk, but he didn't fare any better than Stoker had. According to one newspaper account, police interviewed nearly 200 individuals, but the high-profile case seemed destined to land in the "Unsolved" file.

Meanwhile, The Enterprise published several editorials critical of the police force for its inability to find May's killer.

"Many murders have been solved after more than six weeks — we hope this one will be," The Enterprise wrote on June 3, 1944. "But we do notice with considerable concern that there appears to be a feeling among some members of the force that this case won't be broken, that it will forever remain unsolved. That would be deplorable."

Finally, in December 1944 — some eight months after May's murder — police arrested a 35-year-old woman named Thelma Jackson in connection with the killing. According to newspaper accounts, an unnamed 15-year-old girl claimed Jackson had confessed to her that she'd killed May. When the teen confronted Jackson in jail, though — with police present — Jackson denied having made such a statement and said she had an alibi.

When police questioned the teen further, she broke down and admitted she had lied about Jackson. The truth was, she'd been reading detective stories and thought it would be cool to boast to her friends that she knew the identity of May's murderer.

That's the sort of frustration police encountered throughout their investigation — and that wasn't the only time it happened.

In 1951, police received a letter from a North Carolina inmate who said he had a guilty conscience and wanted to "wipe the slate clean." The man wrote that he couldn't eat or sleep, because he was haunted by "the memory of Alice May" and by the memory of what he had done. The inmate stopped just short of confessing to May's murder but begged for a detective to come talk to him.

When police went to interview the inmate, not only did he deny knowing anything about May's murder, he denied even writing the letter.

Then in May 1952, a Randolph County man named Clyde Dickens told police of a man he had seen with May the day she was killed. He had given May and the man a ride somewhere, and he believed that was the last time she'd been seen alive. In addition, he said he had received four threatening letters through the years, warning him not to tell what he knew.

However, when authorities took Dickens to confront the man, the clearly frightened witness clammed up. One of the officers described Dickens as "white as a sheet" and "shaking like a leaf."

Yet another promising lead had fizzled, and the trail leading to Alice May's murder seemed colder than ever.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Part four of "The Body in the Woods" will be published in Thursday's High Point Enterprise.