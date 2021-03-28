HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Woman's odd incarceration riled local residents

Mar. 28—THOMASVILLE — When it comes to guarding important prisoners, poor Mary Byerly wasn't exactly John Dillinger or Bugsy Siegel. But when Thomasville police arrested the High Point woman on a robbery charge, one officer went to extreme lengths to keep her from flying the coop.

The year was 1946, and on Christmas Eve, Byerly — aka Mary Amos — was arrested for her role in the gunpoint robbery of a man's wallet containing about $275. Now, granted, armed robbery is a serious offense, but when you hear what the police did to Byerly, you'll wonder why they didn't just ship her off to Alcatraz.

Here's what happened:

The day after her arrest, Byerly became ill with a serious stomach ailment. Because the Thomasville jail didn't have a hospital ward, she was taken to City Memorial Hospital, where she remained for more than a week while undergoing two operations on her stomach.

Meanwhile, the tiny Thomasville Police Department stationed guards outside Byerly's hospital room around the clock to ensure she didn't try to escape. It seems Byerly had managed to elude officers for more than a month after the reported robbery, so once the police finally nabbed her, they were understandably paranoid about letting her get away again.

But here's the thing — the police department had only 15 men, scarcely enough to patrol the city, much less stand guard over a prisoner 24 hours a day. After several days of round-the-clock guard duty, with three officers a day working in eight-hour shifts, the manpower shortage began taking its toll. The force could no longer afford to maintain its vigilant watch over Mary Byerly.

That's when Sgt. Fred Kanoy, a veteran on the force who was the acting chief at the time, took matters into his own hands — by shackling the female prisoner to her hospital bed. With one fetter around her ankle and the other around the foot of the bed, Byerly wasn't going anywhere, and the police department no longer had to stand guard over her.

According to accounts in The High Point Enterprise and other local newspapers, the woman was chained to her hospital bed for an entire week as she recovered from her stomach ailment. The stories make no mention of how she went to the restroom, so we'll leave that to your imagination.

The plan was working fine until residents around town began hearing whispers about the "bedpost prisoner" over at City Memorial Hospital. Then came the aforementioned newspaper articles, and once the wire services picked up the story, newspapers as far away as Hawaii published it.

According to the articles, Byerly's physician, Dr. David E. Plummer, had consented to the shackling, as had hospital authorities. Plummer was quoted as saying his patient was too ill to leave her bed anyway, even if she hadn't been chained, but added that the shackle was "doing her no harm."

Two Thomasville attorneys questioned about the legality of the chaining said they knew of no laws prohibiting it.

Even Byerly herself didn't complain about the shackle, according to newspaper accounts.

But once the word began to spread, the jig was up. An irate public protested Byerly's treatment, and Mayor Pro Tem E.L. Webb quickly ordered the shackle removed and restored the 24-hour guard duty.

When Byerly's health began to improve, she was transferred to the county jail in Lexington — which had a medical ward — until she was able to stand trial.

That happened at the end of January, when Byerly was found guilty of aiding and abetting the theft of $275. Prayer for judgment was continued for five years with good behavior. The judge chose that sentence, he said, because of the woman's poor physical condition, but you can't help but wonder if it was also some sort of payback for the inhumane shackling she'd been subjected to at the hospital.

Either way, for Byerly it was an ironic, ahem, chain of events.

