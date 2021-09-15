High Point jail inmate dies

Sep. 15—HIGH POINT — A High Point man arrested a week and a half ago was found unconscious in his jail cell Monday afternoon and later died, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

Dakota Dale Stevens, 27, who was listed in his arrest report as homeless, was found unresponsive but breathing about 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Guilford County Jail in High Point, the sheriff's office said. Jail medical staff worked on him until EMS arrived about 10 minutes later to take him to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center.

Stevens was transferred to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected but the investigation into Mr. Stevens' death is still ongoing," the press release said.

Stevens was arrested by the High Point Police Department about 6 p.m. Sept. 6 for failure to appear in court, according to his arrest report. He was awaiting trial on charges including two counts of failure to appear in court and one count each of driving while license revoked, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.