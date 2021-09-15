High Point jail inmate dies

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·1 min read

Sep. 15—HIGH POINT — A High Point man arrested a week and a half ago was found unconscious in his jail cell Monday afternoon and later died, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

Dakota Dale Stevens, 27, who was listed in his arrest report as homeless, was found unresponsive but breathing about 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Guilford County Jail in High Point, the sheriff's office said. Jail medical staff worked on him until EMS arrived about 10 minutes later to take him to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center.

Stevens was transferred to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected but the investigation into Mr. Stevens' death is still ongoing," the press release said.

Stevens was arrested by the High Point Police Department about 6 p.m. Sept. 6 for failure to appear in court, according to his arrest report. He was awaiting trial on charges including two counts of failure to appear in court and one count each of driving while license revoked, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NC man charged for concealing death of small infant, burying remains behind a home

    More than a week after an infant’s remains were found buried behind a North Carolina home, a man has been been arrested in connection with the incident.

  • 'Despondent': Battered Louisiana city gets more rain from Nicholas; 100,000 without power in Texas

    More than 100,000 Texas homes and businesses remained without power for a second day as the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas slid across the Gulf Coast.

  • Committee wants to file own plan in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

    A committee charged with representing tens of thousands of alleged victims of child sex abuse in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy asked the judge on Wednesday to terminate the BSA’s exclusive rights to file a reorganization plan, so that it can file its own. The committee’s court filing came hours after attorneys for the Boy Scouts filed a fifth version of a proposed bankruptcy plan, which contains settlements the committee describes as “grossly unfair.” The committee, joined by attorneys for several insurance companies, also asked the judge to postpone a key hearing, scheduled for next Tuesday, for at least three weeks to allow parties to review and file objections to the BSA’s new plan.

  • GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks

    General Motors Co on Wednesday recommended that Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle owners parking in decks do so on the top floor or on an open level, at least 50 feet away from other vehicles, citing potential fire risks. GM sent a notice to consumers who had asked about parking issues, he added. GM had previously asked owners to park Bolt vehicles outdoors, away from structures, and to not charge them overnight.

  • California recall lesson: Telling the truth about Republicans and COVID is a winner

    From Trump on down, the Republican Party is kowtowing to those more concerned for themselves than their neighbors and country. It’s not playing well.

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Boyfriend of 22-Year-Old Woman Who Vanished on Couple’s Road Trip Breaks Silence

    YouTubeThe boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Wyoming last month while the couple was on a road trip together released a statement Tuesday, breaking his silence as he reportedly refuses to speak to her family or the police. Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito had been on a cross-country trek together in a white 2012 Ford Transit Connect, documenting their “van life” via a shared YouTube channel. Police in Moab, Utah, told Fox that they had responded to an incident involving th

  • Alex Murdaugh Shooting Was Twisted Suicide Insurance Ploy

    via FacebookIn a stunning turn of events, a South Carolina man was charged later Tuesday with shooting troubled attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head in an assisted-suicide plot to secure $10 million in insurance money—just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.The alleged conspiracy was laid out in court documents released after Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was collared for the botched Sept. 4 shooting, which Murdaugh, 53, survived. Smith was charged with a slew of crimes, including

  • Arizona mom accused of killing daughters, ages 9 and 4

    An Arizona mom is being named as the primary suspect in the murders of two children found in a Phoenix […] The post Arizona mom accused of killing daughters, ages 9 and 4 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • Fiancé of Gabby Petito breaks silence on her mysterious disappearance

    An attorney for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, said it was "an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family."

  • After 19 years, suspect arrested in ‘heartbreaking’ killing of Florida teenager

    It was a crime scene that shocked even the most hardened veteran detectives among them: Large pools of blood covered the tile floor and the wall of the family room where the teen clearly struggled to fend off her attacker, a man who police say wore a size 10 LA Gear sneaker. Aside from the shoe print made from the teen’s own blood, police in Miramar 19 years ago found a chair knocked over, a ...

  • Pregnant NY mom killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

    A Harlem family is shattered after a pregnant woman was fatally shot while attempting to intervene in a fight between […] The post Pregnant NY mom killed trying to break up fight after baby shower appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video

    Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence

    A northern Indiana woman convicted of murder in the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced during a hearing Wednesday. A jury convicted her last month on murder, strangulation, neglect and battery charges in the killing of Skylea Carmack.

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

  • ‘It was either me or him’: Canadian sergeant who shot fellow officer testifies

    Police officer who was shot nine times is on trial for assault after allegedly attacking sergeant in confrontation over bathroom break ‘I knew if he got the firearm up on me, then he would kill me – and it was either me or him,’ Sergeant Shane Donovan told the court on Tuesday. Photograph: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian police officer who was shot nine times by a colleague is now on trial for assault over the confrontation that began over a bathroom break. Constable Nathan Parker, 55, o

  • An LDS bishop was removed from his Idaho post. He faces multiple sexual abuse charges

    The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M