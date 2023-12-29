High Point lost several notable figures in 2023

Dec. 29—HIGH POINT — Purposeful politicians, a prolific philanthropist and a popular preacher were among High Point's notable deaths during 2023.

The list also includes a folksy TV weatherman who developed a large, loyal following of viewers during his colorful career in the Triad.

Here's a rundown of some of the year's most notable local deaths:

On the political spectrum, at least five individuals who held local offices died in 2023:

—Former state legislator and Republican Party leader Jerry Tillman, of Archdale, died Feb. 4 at the age of 82. He served 18 years in the Senate, representing Randolph County. During that time, he was part of the GOP legislative leadership, serving as majority Senate whip.

—Gloria "Sue" Harris Hunter, a former Davidson County commissioner and Thomasville city councilwoman, died Feb. 24 at the age of 86. She also co-founded and co-owned the Thomasville Emporium and Side Street Cafe.

—William G. "Billy" Ragsdale III, a Jamestown elected official for more than 15 years, died Feb. 28 at the age of 79. Ragsdale, who ran his family's business — Oakdale Cotton Mills — served separate stints on the Town Council beginning in 1993 and served five terms as mayor from 1998 to 2007.

—Thomasville native and former Thomasville civic leader Richard Lambeth, of Tarboro, died April 19 at the age of 80. While living in Thomasville, he served on the city council and school board.

—Steve Arnold, a former state legislator, Guilford County commissioner and High Point city councilman, died April 28 at the age of 61. His career as an elected official spanned more than 25 years and included being the Republican Party nominee for lieutenant governor in 1996. He was a general contractor.

Also dying in 2023 were such well-known individuals as folksy WGHP-TV personality Roy Ackland, noted philanthropist Jordan Washburn, and "Preacher Steve" Ervin, who founded the His Laboring Few biker ministry.

Ackland, 84, died March 14 in eastern North Carolina, where he had moved after retiring in 2017. During his 30 years at WGHP, Ackland was an on-air meteorologist, but he became much better-known for "Roy's Folks," a beloved segment that introduced viewers to some of the state's most interesting and unusual people.

Washburn, who died March 29 at the age of 86, was the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Philanthropist-High Point Award. Though he contributed to many causes, his primary philanthropic passion was the Victory Junction Camp, where he served on the board of directors and raised millions of dollars. Even his vanity license plate, "GIV$2VJ," reflected his love for the camp.

"Preacher Steve," the long-haired, long-bearded, liberally tattooed founder of His Laboring Few, died on Nov. 4, at the age of 76. A former member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, he and his wife Carolyn became Christians and co-founded the ministry in 1990, bringing it to High Point in 1992. Ervin was the public face of the ministry, which has assisted countless individuals with food, clothing, shelter and other needs.

Other notable individuals who died in 2023:

—Respected Jamestown historian and author Mary Browning died Jan. 18 at the age of 93. She wrote numerous books and newspaper articles about Jamestown history.

—Jim Coggins, a beloved teacher and coach at Southwest Guilford High School for more than three decades, died July 20 at the age of 74. As wrestling head coach for 32 years, he won a dozen conference titles and produced five individual state champions. He was also inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

—Dr. Gene Terrell, a well-respected physician and High Point's first official medical examiner, died Nov. 20 at the age of 97, at his home in Trinity. Terrell, who practiced with his wife Eldora for 45 years, served as medical examiner for about 20 years, was chief of staff at High Point Regional Hospital, and was a founding physician of Cornerstone Healthcare.

—Jim Armstrong, a longtime business and civic leader in High Point, died Dec. 25 at the age of 89. For 26 years, Armstrong served as vice president of the High Point Chamber of Commerce, where he created the Challenge: High Point leadership development program and was instrumental in numerous other programs. He was also a huge supporter of the High Point Museum, a past president of the High Point Historical Society, and he wrote a local history column for The High Point Enterprise.

