High Point man acquitted on top charge in bar fight

Sep. 20—HIGH POINT — A High Point man was acquitted by a Forsyth County jury last week of the most serious charge stemming from a fight at a bar last year in Winston-Salem.

The Forsyth County Superior Court jury acquitted Mikkcos Quick, 39, of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. The jury convicted Quick on lesser charges of carrying a concealed gun and driving while his license was revoked.

Quick got into a fight with a man at the Silver Moon Saloon that spilled outside to the bar's patio in June 2021.

Quick's attorney, Harold Eustache of Winston-Salem, said that evidence presented during the trial showed that Quick wasn't the aggressor and that Quick acted to protect himself during the fight. He said that once the jury accepted the facts of the case, by North Carolina statute they were prompted to acquit Quick of the assault charge.

