High Point man arrested in Burlington

May 31—BURLINGTON — A High Point man is accused of shooting at a group of people in Burlington on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that a man shot at a group in the 1000 block of Tucker Street and then drove off in a white Mazda shortly before 1 p.m., the Burlington Police Department said. No one was reported injured, and officers quickly found the man at the intersection of Tucker Street and Maple Avenue.

Officers searched his car and found a .22-caliber rifle, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Xzavier Dante-Alexander Phifer, 23, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a firearm in the city limits. His bond was set at $1,000 unsecured.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500, the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com.