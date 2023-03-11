High Point man charged in child abuse case

Mar. 10—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A 41-year-old High Point man has been arrested in a child sexual abuse case that the Randolph County Sheriff's Office began investigating last fall.

Zachary Thomas Gillespie has been charged with felony first-degree statutory rape and felony incest with a child younger than 13, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

In October 2022, the sheriff's office received information about sexual crimes against a minor.

No other information about what the allegations involved were released.

Gillespie turned himself in on Wednesday. He is in the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro with bond set at $250,000 secured.