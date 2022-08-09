High Point man charged in fatal wreck

Aug. 9—GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man who was severely injured in a wreck last month that police say was caused by a High Point man died of his injuries this past weekend.

On Wednesday at about 8:45 a.m., a vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of W. Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street.

William Miles, 72, of Greensboro, was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey on Norwalk Street about 8:45 a.m. July 13 when his car was struck at the intersection of W. Wendover Avenue by a 2013 Toyota Tacoma driven by Harvey Hartman, 24, of High Point, the Greensboro Police Department said.

Miles had a green light, and Hartman failed to stop for a red light, police said. Neither speed nor impairment were found to be factors in the wreck.

Miles died of his injuries on Saturday, police said.

Hartman has been charged with red light violation, reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tipsters also can download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.