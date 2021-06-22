High Point man charged with murder after body found in car

Jun. 22—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of killing a young woman, stuffing her body into a tote and taking it to another state.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, was stopped by Carter County, Tennessee, deputies after law enforcement received reports he was wanted in the homicide of 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado. Deputies found Delgado's body in a tote in the car Cadogan was driving.

High Point Police Lt. Matt Truitt told The High Point Enterprise that the homicide took place in the city and that Delgado appears to have lived here.

High Point police intend to charge Cadogan with first-degree murder as well as other charges, Truitt said Tuesday.

WCYB-TV in Tennessee, citing court documents, reported that a woman from Kingsport, Tennessee, who knew Cadogan online told law enforcement officials on Monday that Cadogan said he strangled his girlfriend during an argument over another man and wanted help disposing of her body and the car he was driving. Cadogan drove to eastern Tennessee thinking the woman would help him, but she was cooperating with law enforcement.

Cadogan has been charged in Tennessee with abuse of a corpse. He will be charged in High Point with first-degree murder, Truitt said.

Cadogan is being held in the Carter County, Tennessee, Detention Center with no bond allowed.