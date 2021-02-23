High Point man charged in officer's shooting

Paul B. Johnson, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.

Feb. 23—KERNERSVILLE — A High Point man charged with shooting and critically injuring a Kernersville Police Department officer using the officer's own gun this past weekend has an extensive criminal record.

Quinton Donnell Blocker, 37, was charged with shooting the officer during an altercation early Sunday.

The Kernersville Police Department did not release the officer's name, but an arrest warrant issued by a Forsyth County magistrate gives his name as S. Poule. The officer was in critical condition Monday.

The shooting took place about 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Century Place Boulevard and Arbor Hill Road. The arrest warrant indicates that Blocker shot Poule in the face, arm and hand with Poule's .45-caliber pistol, but does not say how Blocker got hold of it.

The Kernersville Police Department released no information about the incident.

Blocker was arrested on Oak Grove Church Road in Kernersville about 9:45 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Over the past seven years Block has been convicted of numerous felony charges, including breaking and entering vehicles, larceny of more than $1,000, larceny of a motor vehicle, speeding to elude arrest, felony breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretenses, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. His local charges include cases and convictions in Guilford and Davidson counties.

In the Kernersville shooting, Blocker is charged with first-degree attempted murder, felonious assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $1 million secured. He was being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center in Winston-Salem.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

