High Point man charged in shooting death

Dec. 3—GREENSBORO — A High Point man has been charged with murder in a shooting that happened Monday in western Greensboro.

Tyrik Terrell Griffin, 21, is accused of shooting Taha Abdalla Babeker, 54 years old of Greensboro about 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of College Road, which is south of Friendly Avenue and in the Guilford College area. Babeker was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The Greensboro Police Department has not released any details about the shooting or a possible reason for it, but one of the charges against Griffin is robbery with a dangerous weapon. He also is charged with first-degree murder.

Griffin was being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.