Ian Eugene Butler

DAVIDSON COUNTY - A High Point man has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine in Davidson County.

According to information provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Special Investigations Division with the assistance of the Thomasville Police Department and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation concluded a multi-month drug investigation on the distribution of fentanyl in Davidson County.

Ian Eugene Butler, 30, of 400 North Centennial St., High Point was charged with four counts of felony selling cocaine, two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with the intent to sell or distribute cocaine, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $510,000 secured bond, Feb. 23.

During the investigation, detectives obtained four Grand Jury indictments ordering the arrest of Butler for selling heroin/fentanyl. While attempting to serve the arrest order on Butler, he attempted to flee the scene and caused a motor vehicle accident on National Highway in Thomasville.

When he was taken into custody, law enforcement recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl and 3.6 grams of crack cocaine.

Butler was given a $510,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Davidson County court on Feb. 23.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: High Point man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Davidson County