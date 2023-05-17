High Point man convicted in drive-by shooting

May 17—HIGH POINT — A 22-year-old High Point man pleaded guilty last week to reduced charges in a drive-by shooting in November 2019 that wounded a 28-year-old man.

Ishman Jaren Archie was convicted of discharging a weapon into occupied property and fleeing to elude arrest.

A trial had begun in Guilford County Superior Court in High Point before a jury, but on the third day of the trial Archie agreed to the terms of a plea deal, District Attorney Avery Crump said.

Archie also had been charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, but those charges were dismissed, Crump said.

Superior Court Judge Aaron Berlin sentenced Archie to 17 to 33 months in prison, but Crump said that the sentence was suspended pending Archie's successful completion of two years of supervised probation.

Archie was arrested Nov. 11, 2019, after the burgundy Nissan he was driving was chased by police in connection with a drive-by shooting in the southeast part of High Point. Another person in the car was livestreaming the chase through a cellphone, police said at the time.

High Point Police Department officers punctured two of the Nissan's tires to try to end the chase, which caused the car to wreck. Police said that Archie ran away but was caught a short time later.

Archie was accused of shooting at least five rounds into a sedan and wounding a man, who then was treated at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center for injuries that police described at the time only as not life-threatening.

One codefendant of Archie, Jiquan V. Quick of Lexington, previously pleaded guilty to discharging a weapon into occupied property, Guilford County Assistant District Attorney Cyrus Brown told The Enterprise. Quick was 17 at the time of his arrest in the case.

The case of another codefendant, Niala D. Leach of Thomasville, is pending, Brown said. Leach was 17 at the time of her arrest.

