High Point man faces murder charge in overdose death

Jul. 14—THOMASVILLE — A High Point man who police say provided fentanyl to a man who died from a drug overdose last year is facing a murder charge.

Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, was indicted by a Davidson County grand jury on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death by distribution.

On May 28, 2021, Thomasville police went to 311 James Ave. and found Jacob Fields, 35, dead. An autopsy determined Fields died from a fentanyl overdose.

Detectives identified Grady as the supplier of the fentanyl Fields used, a police press release said

Last month, High Point officers assisted Thomasville police in arresting Grady at his High Point address without incident. Grady was being held in the Davidson County Jail with bond set at $500,000 secured. He has a hearing scheduled Monday in Davidson District Court Lexington.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call Thomasville police at 336-475-4284.