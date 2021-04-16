High Point man killed in Greensboro

Apr. 16—GUILFORD COUNTY — A man from High Point was shot and killed in Greensboro on Thursday.

Eugenais Jimmy Pierre, 31, was shot along the 1800 block of Merritt Drive, which is just south of Interstate 40, shortly after 2:15 p.m., according to the Greensboro Police Department. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Further details haven't been released, and police said they don't have information on an assailant at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.