High Point man killed in Greensboro

May 14—GUILFORD COUNTY — A 19-year-old High Point man was killed in a shooting in a residential area of Greensboro that happened late Thursday afternoon.

Robert Andre Bacote Jr., 19, was shot while in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Lake Brandt Place shortly before 5 p.m., the Greensboro Police Department reported. He was dead when officers arrived.

Greensboro police said no information was available on who shot Bacote or why.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.