High Point man sentenced in robberies

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—NEW BERN — A High Point man has been sentenced to more than 34 years in prison after his conviction on federal charges in robberies in eastern North Carolina.

Charles Walker Jr., 56, known by the nickname "Supreme," was convicted at trial in December of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a federal crime of violence, witness tampering and aiding and abetting in those crimes. He was sentenced late last week.

The case involved robberies at two Kay Jewelry stores, one in Elizabeth City and one in Garner. The robbers were able to get away with almost $600,000 worth of jewelry, according to federal prosecutors. Firearms were brandished during both robberies.

During one of the robberies, a store employee was handcuffed behind her back and left in a backroom of the store.

During the trial, Walker took the stand and admitted during cross-examination that he is closely associated with a high-ranking Blood gang member in Greensboro, according to a press release from prosecutors.

Walker was previously convicted of first-degree murder. He ultimately won a new trial after spending 17 years in prison and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder, according to prosecutors.

