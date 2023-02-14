High Point man sentenced for shooting officer

Feb. 13—KERNERSVILLE — A High Point man was sentenced Monday for shooting a Kernersville Police Department officer.

Quinton Blocker's sentencing hearing in Forsyth County Superior Court came almost two years to the date after then-Officer Sean Houle was shot in the face, arm and hand.

Blocker, 39, previously pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting injury, assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon in the Feb. 21, 2021, shooting.

Blocker was sentenced to approximately 42 years in state prison, WXII-TV reported. During the sentencing hearing, Houle expressed forgiveness to Blocker for shooting him, a sentiment Houle said stems from his faith in God.

Last year Blocker pleaded guilty in federal court to separate charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm, which brought a 20-year federal prison sentence.

The shooting stemmed from a traffic stop. Houle retired as a police officer while recovering from his injuries.

Businesses, churches and individuals from across the region arranged events in 2021 to support Houle and his family, including a fundraiser held by Giannos restaurant in High Point.