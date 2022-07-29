High Point man sentenced for shooting officer

Jul. 29—TRIAD — A High Point man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being convicted of shooting a Kernersville Police Department officer last year.

Quinton Blocker, 39, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro on Thursday. He was convicted of shooting Officer Sean Houle during a confrontation in Kernersville on Feb. 21, 2021. The shooting stemmed from a traffic stop

Houle was shot in the face, arm and hand.

Houle retired as a police officer while recovering from his injuries..

Businesses, churches and individuals from across the region held events last year to support Houle and his family.