High Point man sought after vehicle chase

Feb. 2—THOMASVILLE — Law enforcement officers are searching for a High Point man who led them on a chase across parts of two counties Tuesday morning that resulted in an accident involving a Thomasville Police Department officer and motorist.

Detectives were in the area of the Family Dollar in the 500 block of National Highway around 10 a.m. after receiving numerous complaints about drug activity. Detectives observed the driver of a red 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee make numerous hand-to-hand drug transactions at and around the Family Dollar.

A patrol officer tried to stop the Jeep, but the driver refused to stop, and the chase began.

The chase went into unincorporated Davidson County and then into High Point on Interstate 74 eastbound. The Jeep crossed the intersection of I-74 and an on-ramp to U.S. 29, where the Thomasville officer, who had his flashing lights and siren on, tried to slow down and clear the intersection but collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry as the Jeep continued south on I-74, police said.

The driver of the Camry sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, where he was in stable condition, according to police. The officer was taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, where he was evaluated and released.

The Jeep was found a short time later, wrecked and abandoned in the area of Jackson Lake Road and Kivett Drive in east High Point. High Point Police Department officers brought in a dog and tried to track whoever had been in the Jeep but were unsuccessful.

Thomasville detectives later determined the driver of the Jeep was Alan Amaru Campbell, 23, of Carthage Lane in eastern High Point.

Campbell is wanted on arrest warrants for felony sale and delivery of Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance, felony speeding to elude arrest, possession of marijuana, loitering for the purpose of drug activity and speeding, according to Thomasville police.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-7755.