High Point man wins lifetime lottery prize

Aug. 17—HIGH POINT — A High Point man recently won a lottery drawing that will pay him $25,000 a year for the rest of his life.

Kyung Ko bought his $2 Lucky for Life ticket from Charlie's Tobacco Outlet on Eastchester Drive. The odds of matching all five white balls are one in 1.8 million.

When Ko arrived at the N.C. Education Lottery office Wednesday to collect his prize, he had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum. He chose the annual prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $17,813 in his first yearly payment.

Ko became one of two players in North Carolina who matched all five white balls in the drawing. The other winner, Paul Caudill of Winston-Salem, claimed his prize Monday.

Lucky for Life is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play. Lucky for Life drawings are held every night.