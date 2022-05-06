High Point men accused of dealing meth

May 6—HIGH POINT — Two High Point men were arrested in the Salisbury area after a narcotics investigation that culminated in a high-speed chase, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office said.

Frederick Bishop Brown, 28, was driving a car, and Yusif Kali Kelley, 18, was the passenger, on Thursday when investigators tried to get Brown to pull over, a sheriff's office press release said. Instead, Brown sped away, at times going more than 100 mph.

Deputies put spiked sticks in the road to puncture the car's tires, and Brown drove over them but continued to an on-ramp for southbound Interstate 85, the press release said.

About five miles down the highway, as the deflating tires began to fail, Brown got off the interstate and came to a stop near a Burger King, where Brown and Kelley were arrested, the press release said.

During the investigation, deputies collected 6 ounces of what investigators think is crystal methamphetamine with a street value of over $17,000.

Brown was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine by transport, trafficking methamphetamine by sale and felony fleeing to elude arrest. His bond was set at $250,000 secured.

Kelley was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. His bond was set at $100,000.

Both were being held in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Brown has a history of felony convictions, including drug possession, robbery, and breaking and entering. Kelley has no previous felony convictions.