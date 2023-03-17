High Point police say crime dropped in 2022

Mar. 17—HIGH POINT — The number of homicides, rapes, robberies, shootings and other aggravated assaults was down 2% in 2022 compared to the previous year, the High Point Police Department says.

The reductions were part of an overall 4% decline in total "impact crime" for the year.

"That means we as a police department were 4% better than the year before," Chief Travis Stroud told the City Council's Public Safety Committee Wednesday.

According to department statistics, the total number of violent crimes in the city last year was 474, down from 484 in 2021.

There were 17 homicides reported for the year, down from 23 during 2021.

Nonfatal shootings also declined (from 101 to 98), as did rapes (from 27 to 20), strong-arm robberies (from 38 to 32) and shootings into occupied property (from 77 to 75).

Armed robberies increased (from 67 to 74), as did aggravated assaults that did not involve guns (from 142 to 149).

Total Part I property crime, which includes categories such as burglary and larceny, was down 4% in 2022, from 3,140 to 3,007, despite a rise in the number of break-ins for the year (from 458 to 487).

Other categories also declined, including auto thefts (from 256 to 231) and larcenies of automobile accessories (from 498 to 333).

Thefts of credit cards and card numbers spiked from 23 to 140 last year, due in part to a rash of point-of-sale skimmers used in some stores toward the end of the year, Stroud said.

Other statistical highlights for the year included a 9% increase in the number of illegal guns seized by police, from 411 to 450.