High Point woman says governor violated her rights

Apr. 26—HIGH POINT — A High Point woman is suing Gov. Roy Cooper and a number of other state and law enforcement officials, saying that her civil rights were violated when she was arrested at an April 2020 protest over Cooper's COVID-19 emergency orders.

The lawsuit by Monica Faith Ussery, filed in U.S. District Court in Raleigh, opens with passages more common to high-flown political oratory than a federal lawsuit.

"Serving in the role of drum major, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Roy Cooper led a parade of government officials who trampled over the constitutional rights of the North Carolinians they serve," the lawsuit says. "Whether it was shuttering houses of worship, closing schools, or destroying small businesses, in the name of public health, there was seemingly no right beyond the reach of Governor Cooper, state, and local officials' executive orders and edicts."

Ussery was arrested toward the end of a protest in Raleigh on April 14, 2020. Ussery went to the protest with her stepson, Corey Phellan, but she spent most of the protest in her car, the lawsuit says.

Sometime after noon, police warned the protesters several times to disperse. When cars began to leave, Ussery told Phellan he should leave while she went to take pictures of cars leaving, but she soon came back because she had not given him the keys, the lawsuit said.

Once Phellan left, an officer told her to leave, and in frustration she snapped, "I can't. My ride just left," the lawsuit says. Police then arrested her and charged her with violating an executive order.

The lawsuit maintains that Ussery was not arrested for violating a pandemic emergency order but as part of an explicit plan "to make examples of 'agitators' who gathered to protest, to 'lock up' a few to dissuade others in the future from protesting Defendants' lockdown policies."

In what the lawsuit calls retaliation against Ussery for continuing to defend her actions, police also charged her in March 2021 with second-degree trespass.

A judge found Ussery guilty of both charges in June 2021, and she was fined $300.

Ussery appealed, and ultimately the charges were dismissed.

"As a result of her conviction and then appeal, Ms. Ussery has amassed legal bills, missed time from work, had to travel from her home in High Point, to Raleigh, North Carolina, multiple times, has suffered embarrassment, physical and emotional distress, and the prolonged legal process caused significant strain on and the ultimate end of Ms. Ussery's marriage," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare that Ussery's rights of free speech, assembly and due process were violated, and it seeks unspecified monetary damages.