High Point woman says her home flooded during the storm
High Point woman says her home flooded during the storm
High Point woman says her home flooded during the storm
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
"Sun Seekers" author Rachel McRady on the diagnosis that changed her family.
Scoop up a cozy puffer for only $60, from $248!
With the NBA trade deadline about a month away, get in on some buying or selling in your fantasy basketball league with these key players.
Balkovec was most recently manager of the Yankees' Single-A affiliate in Tampa.
Tack One, a Singapore-based startup, wants to help make sure your kids, elderly parents and pets are safe with AI-powered location technology. Today, the company unveiled its new generation of GPS device, Tack GPS Plus, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The startup launched its GPS tracker in 2021 to address the pain point of the short battery life on the market and lower the tracking service cost, making location tracking extremely affordable.
'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.
The new EcoFlow unit can hold up to 90kWh of power.
Nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed — snag it while you can save a whopping $215.
Which NFL stats stick out as egregious outliers from the 2023 season? Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes them to see what we can take into 2024.
The trend we noticed at last year's CES continues: Startups are really curious about your bodily fluids. The company already offers a broad range of at-home tests and launched a new test that can detect urinary tract infections (UTIs). Vivoo's At-Home UTI Test streamlines the diagnostic process for UTIs, which affect an astonishing 150 million people globally each year.
Serenity, the result of a fruitful partnership with Alarm.com, is an innovative fall-detection system that does away with traditional wearables. It is showing off its product for the first time at CES in Las Vegas. Founded on January 2, 2020, Cherish navigated the tumultuous waters of the COVID-19 pandemic to emerge with a product that may just prove to save lives.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
In some parts of the world (read: Japan, primarily), eldercare has been an important robotics focus for decades. Labrador Robotics’ home assistive system is a good example here in the States. In Tel Aviv, meanwhile, Intuition Robotics has been promoting a “companion” robot since 2016 or so.
Nanoleaf, the company best known for its modular wall lighting tiles, is now moving on to the outside of your house.
The Native American community took to social media to revel in the “Killers of the Flower Moon” actress’s win.
In December, 31% of consumers said they expect mortgage rates to fall within the next 12 months.
Rodent problem under your car hood? This cruelty-free solution was recommended to us by a mechanic and has over 1,000 5-star Amazon ratings.
College Football Playoff officials met Monday in Houston to discuss a number of issues facing college football.
Health in Her HUE, a digital health app that focuses on reducing health disparities for women of color, announced that it raised a $3 million seed round today, led by Seae Ventures. The company was founded in 2018 by Ashlee Wisdom. Health in Her HUE seeks to connect women of color with healthcare providers and content that can better address their needs.