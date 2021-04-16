  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'High probability' Biden's decision to pull U.S. troops from Afghanistan will cause its government to fall, expert says

Michael Isikoff
·Chief Investigative Correspondent
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former White House adviser Richard Clarke said that there is a “high probability” that President Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 will result in the collapse of the Afghan government and a takeover of that country by the Taliban.

“It's a very courageous move and it’s not going to be politically great for him,” Clarke said in an interview on the Yahoo News “Skullduggery” podcast. “There’s a high probability that government will fall and we’ll have perhaps the scene that we had when the government in Saigon fell and there was that famous iconic image of the helicopter on the top of the roof of the U.S. Embassy taking off with the last people in it. That could happen.”

Clarke’s comments are particularly noteworthy since he served as the top White House counterterrorism official under President Bill Clinton when the Taliban government in Kabul first began providing safe haven for al-Qaida. He then briefly served in the same position under President George W. Bush, when the U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Clarke had initially urged U.S. military intervention in that country to expel al-Qaida during Clinton’s presidency and then later backed the U.S. invasion ordered by Bush.

But he believes that the American mission in that country changed into something very different than he had envisioned.

“What I had in mind,” Clarke said, is “you go in there, you clean out the camps because al-Qaida had military bases. You find the camps, you find the units, you destroy them. You can try to find and kill as many of the leaders as possible. You destroy their infrastructure. Then leave, or withdraw to the area controlled by the Northern Alliance” — the northern-based tribal forces that were fighting al-Qaida at the time. “But the notion of staying there and running the cities and running the roads, connecting the cities, and trying to create and prop up a government, that was an overreach.”

U.S. Army soldiers
U.S. Army soldiers in Kandahar, Afghanistan, June 2011. (Baz Ratner/Reuters)

Clarke gave Biden credit for biting the bullet and doing something his predecessors didn’t. “He did it because he thought it was the right thing. He did it because somebody eventually had to do it,” Clarke said. “And he said, Hey, look, past presidents have passed on this. And there was an implied criticism, I think, of his old boss, Obama, and certainly a little bit of Trump, that no one had the courage to say the emperor has no clothes, that there's no way we can make this work.”

Download or subscribe on iTunes: ‘Skullduggery’ from Yahoo News

But Clarke added that the consequences of withdrawal could be “potentially awful.” He added: “there could be images on our TV screens, whether it’s a year from now or two years from now, of a lot of Afghan people who put their faith and trust in the United States getting killed or getting imprisoned, or particularly for women, getting thrown back into the 14th century. All the gains that the society achieved could be lost. And that will be terrible.

“But the question that Biden had to face is what is the cost of continuing to prop up that Kabul regime with U.S. military forces?” And, Clarke said, “at the end of the day, I think you have to ask yourself, is this something that you could ever do that anybody could ever do?

“Americans tend to believe that all problems can be solved. And I think when you're dealing with places like Afghanistan, you've got to have a different mindset. Alexander the Great couldn’t do it. The British Army couldn’t do it. The Red Army couldn’t do it. It is conceivable that nobody can, right? That Afghanistan is essentially ungovernable.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • White House tackles COVID-19 variants with $1.7 billion boost for genomic sequencing

    States will receive $1 billion from the CDC to detect and monitor more contagious strains of COVID-19, beginning in May.

  • Biden's Expensive New Problem in Afghanistan

    When troops leave, that doesn’t mean America can ignore the country. The next steps will be expensive and complex.

  • They're the military's most elite. In secret online groups, some spew racism, conspiracies.

    NBC News reviewed posts from four private, secret Facebook groups that describe themselves as solely for current and former special operations forces.

  • Democrats move reparations bill out of committee in historic vote

    In a party-line vote on Wednesday, Democrats in the House Judiciary Committee voted to recommend the creation of a commission to consider reparations for the Black descendants of U.S. slaves.

  • Israel says it will 'definitely' stop Iran from getting bomb

    Israel’s foreign minister said Friday that his country was determined to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon, after Tehran promised to step up its uranium enrichment process. “We will do whatever it takes to prevent the extremists (in Iran) from succeeding, and definitely will prevent this regime from having a nuclear weapon,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters on a visit to Cyprus. Iranian officials say the country will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity following an attack on its nuclear facility at Natanz, in central Iran, on Sunday, that it blamed on Israel.

  • A pair of 'pro-police' GOP bills in Missouri draw scrutiny from free speech advocates

    Republican lawmakers in Missouri are looking to pass two bills this month that they say better protect both residents and law enforcement officers from “violent protesters.” But critics say the measures will curtail the free speech rights of protesters.

  • SpaceX, NASA give 'go' for astronaut launch, 3rd for Dragon

    SpaceX is gearing up for its third astronaut launch in under a year, after getting the green light from NASA a week ahead of next Thursday’s planned flight. Managers from NASA and Elon Musk’s space company Thursday cleared the Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule for a dawn liftoff with a crew of four to the International Space Station. This will be the first crew flight using a recycled Falcon and Dragon.

  • Family asks feds to reopen case on Tamir Rice police killing

    The family of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2014, asked the Justice Department on Friday to reopen the case into his death after it was closed in the waning weeks of the Trump administration. In late 2020, federal prosecutors said they would not bring charges against the two police officers involved, saying video of the shooting was of too poor a quality for them to conclusively establish what had happened. Rice's family said in a letter to the Justice Department that it believes Trump officials were uninterested in seeking justice for him because of political reasons and made the case needlessly complicated.

  • Teenage Queen and Prince Philip pictured together in rare images from 1939

    The pictures were unearthed from a private collection and show Philip looking after a 13-year-old Elizabeth.

  • Experts sound alarm about coronavirus and youth sports before summer

    Although the U.S. is seeing a record number of COVID-19 vaccinations, the nation is still seeing an uptick in cases. And of particular concern among health experts is the recent increase in cases among teens and children.

  • How to spot and correctly identify North Carolina’s six venomous snakes

    It’s snake season, but most snakes we encounter are harmless to people. But be careful of these six.

  • ‘Help me’: Ousted Myanmar envoy pleads with UK over eviction from London residence

    Former diplomat says he has been ordered to move out of home by Thursday

  • 'Forgot-astan': Vets and Afghans on the withdraw

    The United States' plan to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by fall is drawing mixed emotions, from both its war veterans and those who live there.The move would end America's longest conflict - which has cost the lives of 2,448 American service members, and cost an estimated $2 trillion.Tom Porter served there for a year, as a Navy public affairs officer. He says he had hoped for more progress."There's a common term that we use, because… The term is "Forgot-astan" because the American public has largely forgotten that we've been over there. So, it's hard to keep engaged in a war when the American public don't even realize what our mission is, what our goals are and what we're doing over there.""So, so much of our treasure and lives have been sacrificed over there and so many veterans have, have come back with, with various wounds of war. So, I just naturally, like a lot of folks, envisioned some greater level of success before we, we withdrew."There are just 2,500 troops left in Afghanistan - compared to a peak of 100,000 back in 2011.PresidentJoeBiden has set a September 11th deadline for withdrawing, exactly 20 years after al Qaeda's attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon that triggered the war.Withdrawing is a risk Biden is prepared to take at the start of his presidency, one that proved too great for his predecessors.There's a chance al Qaeda could return, or that the Taliban insurgency could topple the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.Locals are scared of that possible outcome, and aren't convinced Afghanistan can cope without foreign support."It's a worrying situation and people believe that if foreign troops leave the country, there will be a civil war.""I don't think foreigners will leave our country, but if they do, I'm sure Afghanistan doesn't have the capability to stand on its own feet."Biden says the U.S. will begin the withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1.Until then, Afghans will wait with uncertainty, for whether peace is possible in their country.

  • Mother urges Texas lawmakers not to pass anti-trans bill

    "If this bill becomes law, that, senators, is child abuse," said Amber Briggle, the mother of a trans 13-year-old.

  • Oscars Song Contenders to Perform for Pre-Show, ‘After Dark’ Special Set for Post-Awards

    All five of this year’s Oscar-nominated songs will be performed as part of the pre-show for the 93rd Oscars, and the Academy has also set an “After Dark” special following the awards ceremony. Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren will perform their original songs in full as part of the lead-in to the ceremony, “Oscars: Into the Spotlight.” All of the performances will take place at the Dolby Family Terrace of the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, with the exception of “Húsavík (My Hometown),” which will be filmed from Húsavík, Iceland. There’s also a special on ABC called “Oscars: After Dark” that will air at the conclusion of this year’s ceremony. The special will recap the evening’s highlights and feature interviews with winners as they get their statuettes personalized. Also Read: Why Oscars Remain Big Money for ABC Despite Expected Record-Low Audience “We’ve come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event,” Oscars producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said in a statement. “Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you’ll miss something really unexpected and fun.” The pre-show “Into the Spotlight” will be hosted by actors Ariana DeBose (“Hamilton”) and Lil Rel Howery (“Bad Trip”) and will be a 90-minute program highlighting the nominees’ journeys to the Oscars. The show will also feature a special appearance by DJ Tara alongside the original song performances. The “After Dark” special will be hosted by Colman Domingo (“Zola”) and Andrew Rannells (“The Prom”), with film critic Elvis Mitchell conducting interviews with the evening’s winners. Both specials are executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin, alongside producers Collins, Sher and Soderbergh. The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25 at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, as well as international locations via satellite. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air live on Oscar Sunday on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. “Oscars: After Dark” will immediately follow the awards show. Read original story Oscars Song Contenders to Perform for Pre-Show, ‘After Dark’ Special Set for Post-Awards At TheWrap

  • Biden administration investing $1.7B to better track Covid-19 variants

    One billion dollars of the $1.7 billion will be used directly to expand genomic sequencing over the long-term.

  • Biden orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor those killed in Indianapolis mass shooting

    President Biden called Thursday night’s shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis the “latest in a string of tragedies” and instructed that flags be flown at half-staff on federal grounds in honor of the eight people who were killed.

  • Michigan Is Seeing A Rise In COVID Hospitalizations Among Kids

    Pediatric hospitalizations have surged. At the end of March, COVID cases among kids in Michigan rose 133 percent from the previous four weeks.

  • Cuba replaces 2 high-ranking ministers ahead of Communist Party Congress

    Cuba has replaced two high-ranking ministers in the days before the Communist Party Congress, in which Raúl Castro is expected to retire from politics.

  • Biden Administration Imposes New Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia

    The president’s executive order declared Russia’s actions an “extraordinary threat to the national security”