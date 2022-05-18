High-profile candidates endorsed by Trump lost their primaries, showing the limits of his power over the party

Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz joins former President Donald Trump onstage during a rally in support of his campaign at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds on May 6, 2022 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Tuesday's GOP primaries were major tests of Donald Trump's endorsement power.

On paper, Trump came out the winner, with most of the 26 candidates he endorsed victorious.

However, many were running unopposed, and high-profile allies were defeated.

Donald Trump has wielded the power of his endorsement in his bid to maintain his control over the GOP, and one of the first serious tests of its power came in the Republican primaries Tuesday.

The results were mixed, but several high-profile Trump allies slumped to defeat.

Most of the 26 Trump-backed candidates on the ballot Tuesday were running in safe seats, meaning that on paper, the results validated the former president's endorsement power.

But in other competitive races, the results were less positive for Trump.

In North Carolina, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who has built his political career on being one of Trump's most ardent congressional supporters, lost the primary to stand for reelection. Cawthorn has been mired in controversy in recent weeks. After claiming he was invited to drug-fuelled orgies by members of Congress, a series of damaging leaks about his personal life and political blunders have eroded his support.

In Idaho, Trump-backed Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin was defeated in her bid to unseat the current Gov. Brad Little. McGeachin has backed Trump's bogus election fraud claims and built her political reputation on defying measures to control the coronavirus over which she clashed with Little.

And in Pennsylvania, Trump-endorsed TV star Dr. Oz is locked in a dead heat with rival David McCormick in a race shaken up by a late surge by political newcomer Kathy Barnette. Dr. Oz has staked his campaign on his closeness to Trump.

There were also notable successes for Trump-backed candidates Tuesday.

Also in Pennsylvania, Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, an ardent backer of Trump's baseless claims victory was stolen from him in the 2020 presidential election, won the primary. Politico reported that GOP critics fear Mastriano's views could be too extreme for many voters, and he faces a tough battle against Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Story continues

In North Carolina, Trump-endorsed candidate Ted Budd won the US Senate primary and will face Cheri Beasley, the first black woman to serve as chief justice of the state supreme court, in what is expected to be a competitive race.

In March, Insider reported that candidates seeking election in the mid-terms were clamoring for the former president's endorsement, and negotiating a series of challenges to secure it. Despite leaving office tainted by scandal in the wake of the January 6 insurrection, Trump is idolized by the GOP base.

But Republican critics believe that Trump's fixation on candidates who back his election fraud claims could damage them in the mid-terms, and alienate moderate supporters.

Read the original article on Business Insider