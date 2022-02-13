High profile cases from U.S. Middle District

Feb. 13—According to Dawn Clark, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, in Williamsport, the U.S. Attorney's office is monitoring and watching human trafficking cases all the time along with prosecuting cases.

One significant case involved Faizal Bhimani and Nazim Hassam and Om Sri Sai Inc., a company that owned and operated a Howard Johnson hotel located in Bartonsville, near the Tannersville outlets, a popular shopping spot for Valley residents.

Bhimani, the hotel's general manager, and Hassam, the owner, were both convicted by a jury on Oct. 23, 2020, of aiding and abetting sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, and sex trafficking conspiracy, as well as drug trafficking conspiracy and managing a drug-related premises.

The jury also found the Pocono Plaza Inn guilty of managing a drug-related premises. Hassam, part-owner and vice president of Om Sri Sai and managing shareholder of both hotels, was convicted of drug trafficking conspiracy and two counts of managing a drug-related premises.

The convictions marked the culmination of a six-year joint investigation into sex and drug trafficking in Monroe County. In all, 40 defendants have been convicted federally as a result of this investigation, many of whom trafficked women and drugs, Clark said.

The investigation resulted in the dismantling of the gangs P Stones and the Brick City Brims, and the disruption of two more, the Blood Stone Villains and the Bloodhound Brims, according to Clark.

Clark said this case was the first time a hotel, a hotel owner or a hotel general manager have been convicted of criminal sex trafficking offenses for aiding others to engage in that activity in Pennsylvania.

The two are scheduled to be sentenced this month.

William Battle, a 29-year-old East Stroudsburg man, was sentenced to 210 months imprisonment on Feb. 26, 2021, for participating in a conspiracy that forced or coerced women to engage in prostitution in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Story continues

Battle, who used the street name "Buck," pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion between 2011 and 2015, Clark said.

Battle's conviction and sentence resulted from an investigation into the activities of a street gang known as the Black P-Stones. The fourth superseding indictment alleged that females were "sexed-in" to the gang by being forced to engage in sex with male gang members; recruited and coerced to engage in prostitution, advertised as adult escorts on a website, provided with heroin and other drugs and placed in various area hotels and motels to work as prostitutes, Clark said.

Two other gang members were also sentenced: Jose Velasquez — 17 1/2 years imprisonment; Jamiell Sims — 12 1/2 years imprisonment; Arthur Taylor — 7 years imprisonment; and Jordan Capone — 7 years imprisonment.

"It's important for victims to know where to seek help and many counties in Pennsylvania have some level of services for human trafficking victims," Middle District U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said. "Victims should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline number which is 1-888-373-7888 or text "help" to 233733."