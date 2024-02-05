High profile double murder case of Marcelle Waldonto to begin

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All eyes will be inside the courtroom for Marcelle Waldon who was found guilty by a jury last week.

In 2020, Waldon fatally stabbed Lakeland City Commissioner Edie Yates Henderson and her husband David.

Criminal Defense Attorney Bryant Camareno weighed in.

“So not only is the Polk County jury makeup pretty conservative, so it’s a good chance that the Polk County jury will come back with a death sentence and judges are relatively conservative as well. So, you know, candidly, if they find one aggravating factor, he’ll most likely be sentenced to death,” Camareno said.

Friends transporting teen with gunshot wounds crash car, flee scene in St. Pete: police

Police said Waldon tied the couple up, stabbed David, and then forced Edie to write him a check before stabbing her. Bryant says there are 16 aggravating circumstances in criminal sentencing.

“Well, first of all, the check thing before killing them, that’s an aggravating circumstance here is, before you die, write out of check so that I can profit off of it,” Camareno said.

Waldon’s charges include murder, burglary, and kidnapping.

At least eight out of 12 jurors must agree on a jury recommendation. But Bryant said the defense still has a chance to convince the jury to spare Waldon’s life.

Rapper Killer Mike detained by police at the Grammy Awards after collecting 3 trophies

“Imagine some of the mitigating circumstances they can present, did he have any emotional problems with a victim of child abuse as a kid? Any guidance, any prior record?,” Camareno said.

And even if the jury decides on death, it could take years for the death penalty to be carried out.

“This is going to go into 10, 15, if not longer from now or whenever they impose a death sentence. So the Supreme Court decides, yay or nay. And so, unfortunately, it’s not going to bring closure to anybody any time soon,” Camareno said.

Waldon’s sentencing begins Monday.

8 On Your Side will be inside the courtroom with updates.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.