Here are some high-profile South Shore court cases that could go to trial this year

Several high-profile criminal cases moved through the court system in 2023.

Alyssa Dellamano, of Quincy, was found guilty of first-degree murder for stabbing Cameron Nohmy, of Milton, to death in 2020 in Quincy. A mistrial was declared in the case of Emanuel Lopes, who is charged with murder in the 2018 shooting death of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams.

That high-profile case, plus many others, are expected to play out in courtrooms in 2024. Here's where they stand:

Emanuel Lopes

Lopes, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Chesna and Adams on Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Emanuel Lopes listens to his attorneys Larry Tipton and Christie Feeney at Dedham Superior Court during Lopes' double-murder trial Thursday, July 6, 2023. He is charged with killing Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and town resident Vera Adams.

Lopes was tried in June. His lawyer, Larry Tipton, did not contest that his client shot Chesna and Adams. He instead argued, and a court filing suggests he will argue again, that Lopes is not criminally liable for the slayings because of a history of mental illness.

In the first trial, the jury was deadlocked after 24 hours of deliberations over six days. On July 10, Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial. A retrial is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 8.

Lindsay Clancy

Prosecutors say that on Jan. 24, Lindsay Clancy, 33, of Duxbury, arranged for her husband, Patrick, to leave their home on errands, then strangled her three young children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

Clancy, who was rendered paralyzed from the waist down after a fall from her second-floor window on the night of the killings, was indicted in September by a Plymouth County grand jury and charged with three counts each of murder and strangulation.

Lindsay Clancy, of Duxbury, is arraigned via video from her hospital room Feb. 7, 2023.

In May, Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said she had postpartum depression and was overmedicated at the time of her children's deaths.

Clancy is being held at Tewksbury Hospital for mental health evaluation and care. Her next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Brian Walshe

After Cohasset resident Ana Walshe went missing on New Year's Day 2023, the search for Ana and the subsequent arrest of her husband, Brian Walshe, gripped the region and made national headlines.

Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, misleading a police officer and improper conveyance of a human body.

Brian Walshe enters the courtroom for his arraignment in Norfolk Superior Court on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

In April, prosecutors said infidelity could have played a role in the presumed death of Ana Walshe, whose body hasn't been found. Walshe's attorney at the time, Tracy Miner, said her client did not know his wife was having an affair before her death.

In court documents, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor accused Brian Walshe of making disturbing internet searches related to the disposal of human remains.

Connor wrote that surveillance video shows Walshe putting items into dumpsters at various locations, including Abington, Brockton and Swampscott, where his mother lives.

The next hearing in Walshe's case is scheduled for Jan. 23 at Dedham Superior Court.

Bradley Rein

Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Rein, 54, of Hingham, was charged with murder after his SUV slammed into the glass facade of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham last year. The crash killed Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey, and injured more than a dozen others.

In March, Rein was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder, as well as motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving, reckless driving, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators found that Rein was accelerating the SUV up to 60 mph in the five seconds before the crash and there was no indication of brake use during that time. Rein told police the crash was caused by his foot becoming stuck on the accelerator pedal.

Rein's final pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 30 at Plymouth County Superior Court. He was in custody and awaiting a mental health evaluation Wednesday after he was accused of failing to charge his GPS monitor a second time.

Christopher Keeley

Christopher Keeley, 28, of Weymouth, is accused of murdering an elderly Marshfield couple in their home and suffocating their pet dog last year.

Police say Keeley killed Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, inside their Marshfield home just after Thanksgiving. He is accused of killing the family dog by locking it inside the oven.

Christopher Keeley appears in Plymouth District Court on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, to face two charges of murder.

Officials said Keeley was friends with the couple's son, who now lives in Arizona, and lived with the Mattsons for a time but had since moved out.

At Keeley's April 19 arraignment in Superior Court, Assistant District Attorney Amanda Fowle said police found the Mattsons' bodies during a wellness check Nov. 29, 2022. She said Keeley's palm print was lifted from a knife lodged in the neck of Mrs. Mattson.

Keeley took a bus from South Station in Boston to Georgia and later to Florida, officials said. He was arrested in Miami Beach on Dec. 2. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 at Plymouth County Superior Court.

Christine Ricci

Marshfield was rocked on Jan. 28, 2021, when Boston firefighter and Army veteran Michael Ricci was stabbed in his Marshfield home. Prosecutors say an extramarital affair and mental health issues led Christine Ricci to fatally stab her husband.

Christine Ricci, of Marshfield, is arraigned on murder charges in the stabbing death of husband, Michael, at Plymouth District Court on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

In a statement at the time, the Plymouth County district attorney's office said Ricci stabbed her husband at least twice with a 5-inch knife, which was found at his feet when emergency responders arrived at the house. Ricci was indicted in April 2021 on one court of murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

After almost three years of preliminary proceedings, Ricci's jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 5, according to the case docket. A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Gregory Goodsell

The South Shore rallied around the 13-year-old victims of a crash in Pembroke. Claire Zisserson, left, died as a result of the crash and Kendall Zemotel, right, was seriously injured.

Claire Zisserson, 13, was killed and her mother and a friend were seriously injured in a December 2019 car crash in Pembroke. Police said Gregory Goodsell was driving as fast as 95 mph after a company Christmas party at which he allegedly drank, smoked marijuana and used cocaine before crashing into an SUV carrying Claire Zisserson, Elizabeth Zisserson and Kendall Zemotel, who was also 13 years old.

Gregory Goodsell, of Marshfield, in Plymouth District on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

Goodsell was indicted March 13, 2020, by a Plymouth County grand jury on a second-degree murder charge. He was indicted on charges of motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence, motor vehicle homicide while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage and two counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

A "trial assignment conference" is scheduled for Jan. 24 at Plymouth Superior Court.

Christian Lynch

In November 2022, Christian Lynch, 27, of Quincy, was arrested on charges related to what authorities have described as a "horrific" abduction, rape and assault of a 64-year-old woman.

Lawyer Daniel Dolan confers with his client Christian Lynch in Quincy District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

According to police, surveillance video shows Lynch at Wollaston Station on the morning of Nov. 12 seizing a woman from behind and forcing her into the back seat of his vehicle.

Police found the woman that night in a Lowe’s parking lot at the Westgate Mall in Brockton. She told an interviewer that a man took her to his Quincy residence, where he detained her for 12 hours, raping and abusing her throughout the day.

Lynch's next hearing at Dedham Superior Court is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Keniel Diaz-Romero and Jaivon Harris

Weymouth High School student Nathan Paul, 17, was fatally shot in Quincy's Germantown neighborhood in February 2022. Keniel Diaz-Romero and Jaivon Harris, both 18 at the time of the killing, were later charged with Paul's murder, as well larceny and possession and use of counterfeit money.

A woman identified as the mother of Nathan Paul, left, listens during the arraignment of her son's alleged killer, Keniel Diaz-Romero, in Dedham Superior Court.

On the night of Paul's death, authorities say Harris, Diaz-Romero and four other juveniles planned to buy $500 worth of THC vape cartridges from Paul using counterfeit money.

In a court document, Assistant District Attorney Aubrey Burr wrote that once Paul realized the money was fake, he pursued the group, pulling his car over a curb into a snowbank.

Keniel Diaz-Romero is arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2023, after being extradited from Puerto Rico.

According to Burr, after a confrontation, Paul tried to back his vehicle away but was stuck in the snowbank. Harris told Diaz-Romero to shoot, and he fired one shot at head level and missed, Burr wrote, but a second shot penetrated the car door, striking Paul in the leg.

When police arrived, they found Paul unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead, according to court documents.

Jaivon Harris

Harris was arraigned in Dedham Superior Court in May 2022, but Diaz-Romero remained at large until September 2023, when Quincy and State Police arrested him in Puerto Rico, where, according to defense lawyer Liam Scully, he was born and has extensive family.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: High-profile-court-cases-South-Shore-2024-trial