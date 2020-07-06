High Purity Alumina Market Review 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024 | by Purity Level, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The "High Purity Alumina Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high purity alumina market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the high purity alumina market looks promising with opportunities in the LED, semiconductor, phosphor, and sapphire applications. The major growth drivers for this market are growing demand for high purity alumina from various industries due to it's properties, such as chemical & thermal stability, high strength, and thermal & electrical insulation.

The study includes the high purity alumina market size and forecast for the global high purity alumina market through 2024, segmented by purity level, application and region.

Some of the high purity alumina companies profiled in this report include Altech chemicals ltd., Alcoa inc., Orbite technologies, Sumitomo chemical co., ltd., Baikowski pure solutions, Nippon light metal company ltd., Rusal, Sasol, Xuancheng jingrui new material co., ltd., and Dalian hil and Photoelectric material co., ltd., and others



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global high purity alumina market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by purity level, application, and region

Regional analysis: Global high purity alumina market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

, , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for high purity alumina in the global high purity alumina market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, high purity alumina in the global high purity alumina market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global high purity alumina market by purity level (4N, 5N, and 6N), application (LED, semiconductor, phosphor, sapphire, and others), and region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the high purity alumina market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the high purity alumina market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this high purity alumina market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the high purity alumina market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the high purity alumina market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this high purity alumina market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this high purity alumina area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, high purity alumina market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global High Purity Alumina Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global High Purity Alumina Market by Purity Level

3.3.1: 4N

3.3.2: 5N

3.3.3: 6N

3.4: Global High Purity Alumina Market by Application

3.4.1: LED

3.4.2: Semiconductor

3.4.3: Phosphor

3.4.4: Sapphire

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global High Purity Alumina Market by Region

4.2: North American High Purity Alumina Market

4.2.1: Market by Purity Level: 4N, 5N, 6N

4.2.2: Market by Application: LED, semiconductor, phosphor, sapphire, and others

4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European High Purity Alumina Market

4.4: APAC High Purity Alumina Market

4.5: RoW High Purity Alumina Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global High Purity Alumina Market by Purity Level

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global High Purity Alumina Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global High Purity Alumina Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global High Purity Alumina Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global High Purity Alumina Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Altech Chemicals Ltd.

7.2: Alcoa Inc.

7.3: Orbite Technologies

7.4: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.5: Baikowski Pure Solutions

7.6: Nippon Light Metal Company Ltd.

7.7: Rusal

7.8: Sasol

7.9: Xuancheng Jingrui New Material Co. Ltd.

7.10: Dalian Hil and Photoelectric Material Co. Ltd.



