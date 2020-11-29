Get High Quality Professional Cleaning, Maid,Repair, Handyman, & Home Services In Dubai Through Atdoorstep Online Services.

Atdoorstep
·4 min read

Atdoorsteps is a company which provides home repair and maintenance services in dubai.

Atdoorstep

Atdoorsteps is a company which provides home repair and maintenance services in dubai.
Atdoorsteps is a company which provides home repair and maintenance services in dubai.
Atdoorsteps is a company which provides home repair and maintenance services in dubai.

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In this digital world, where everything is spinning around the internet, the home repair and services industry was also heavily influenced by it. Dubai is home to more than 3.3 million people, and life in Dubai is very fast-paced. Everyone is constantly looking for quick and convenient solutions for their problems. Finding a reliable home repair service in a tight schedule is quite a task, and people are always inclined towards the internet to find a suitable and affordable one for them. Therefore the popularity of online home service providers in Dubai is skyrocketing but finding a trustworthy Home Services in Dubai that is offering a full range of services is a crucial task as there are not many in the city.To fill this gap in the industry and to provide all kinds of services on a single platform Atdoorstep was founded. Atdoorstep is a one-stop solution for maintenance, home, and office services. The company is providing its professional services in the city for over three years now and has a pool of thousands of satisfied customers.In the past few years, Atdoorstep has established its unique presence in the city, and now it is the leading service company in Dubai. Let's have a quick look at the services offered by this Home Services Dubai company.

Cleaning Services:

Cleaning is essential for maintaining a healthy environment regardless of the location. Homes, Workplaces require regular cleaning to be in the best shape and to ensure the safety of the residents and workers. Cleaning can be a time-consuming process and it's difficult for everyone to do it regularly due to the busy schedules. Therefore to help the residents of Dubai and to save them from the hassles of cleaning and managing things in their homes, office, and workplaces the company is offering various kinds of cleaning services Dubai.

  • Home Cleaning Service:

Atdoorstep is providing professional home cleaning services at the most affordable prices. Expert and trained cleaners are picked for the home cleaning who will arrive promptly at the worksite and complete the tasks in stipulated time. The importance of clean homes is now higher than ever to ensure the safety of the family. Hire Atdoorstep cleaning services Dubai for a decluttered, dust, and germ-free home environment.

  • Office Cleaning Service:

A neat and clean office environment is vital for the overall well-being of the office staff and it also enhances productivity. Self-managing the office cleaning isn’t recommended as it is hectic to manage it with all other office operations going on. Hire professional office cleaning services Dubai from Atdoorstep to become stress free as their skilled and certified cleaners are trained to carry out the whole task with extreme precision. The company is offering its following office cleaning services.

  • Washroom Cleaning Services

  • Floor Cleaning Services

  • Business Cleaning Services

  • Disinfection Service

Atdoorstep believes in the absolute comfort and convenience of its clients and they are also offering disinfection service, sofa cleaning, and deep cleaning services in Dubai.

Maid Services:

Finding a maid service that is reliable and knows how to finish their job accurately is another daunting experience for Dubai residents. Most people are always concerned about the safety and reliability of maid services. To resolve this problem once and for all Atdoorstep is providing its professional Maid Services Dubai. The company is the largest and most trusted for its maid services. More than 20,000 maids are now registered with the firm and they will choose the most competent ones for their clients according to their budgets and requirements. The maids are not only well trained but also possess all the right certifications to work as a professional maid. The company is offering the following Maid Services Dubai.

  • Home Cleaning Maid Service

  • Office Cleaning Maid Services

  • Disinfection Cleaning Services By Professional Maids

For supreme cleanliness contact Atdoorstep for its part-time or full-time maid services.

Other Services:

Apart from the above-mentioned services Atdoorstep is a comprehensive service provider in Dubai. The citizens of Dubai can choose Atdoorstep online service for a variety of tasks and get their work done by the most skilled and trained professionals of the respective industries. Some other services offered by the company are:

  • Plumbers & Electrician Service

  • Handyman Repairs

  • Carpenter Services

  • Smart Home Services

  • Pest Control Service

  • Laundry Service

  • Car Wash & Automotive Service

  • Home Appliances Repairs

  • Electronics, Mobiles, and Gadget Repair

  • Web & Mobile App Development Services

  • Digital Marketing & Graphic Designing Services

  • AC Repair & Installation Services

  • Cab, Rent a Car and Pick/Drop Services

For Contact: info@atdoorstep.ae

News via: Story.KissPR Brand Storytelling


This news has been published for the above source. Atdoorstep [ID=15503]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.



Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Trump wanted to file 'one big, beautiful lawsuit' claiming election fraud, but says his lawyers told him he didn't have legal standing

    "What kind of a court system is this?" the president said he asked when his lawyers told him he didn't have the legal ground to file such a suit.

  • In El Salvador, arrested gang members paraded for the cameras

    Hundreds of handcuffed Salvadoran gang members were displayed before assembled reporters on Saturday, a vivid show of President Nayib Bukele's policy of confronting them and the violent crime they are accused of committing. In April, Bukele provoked the ire of rights groups when he published on social media jarring pictures of hundreds of semi-naked jailed gang members, pressed tightly together in rows, despite the raging pandemic. Security Minister Rogelio Rivas called the majority of the newly-detained "terrorists" in remarks after they were assembled in an open-air plaza by heavily-armed soldiers, nearly all the detainees wearing masks and with their faces, many tattooed, looking down.

  • Swedish government sidelines epidemiologist who steered country's no lockdown experiment as deaths rise

    The high-profile epidemiologist who led Sweden's no lock-down strategy in the spring appears to be being sidelined by the government after his prediction that greater immunity would mean a lighter second wave proved badly wrong. Anders Tegnell's biweekly press conference was on Thursday pushed into the shade by an overlapping press conference fronted by Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, where new scenarios prepared by the Public Health Agency were announced. "There's certainly a split, and I'm pretty sure that many in the government have rather lost faith in the Public Health Agency," said Nicholas Aylott, an associate politics professor at Stockholm's Södertorn University. "By some counts, we've now got exactly the same level of spread of the virus that we had in the spring, and that's about as clear a refutation of Tegnell's strategy as you could wish for." Dr Tegnell has always insisted that his Public Health Agency has never pursued a herd immunity strategy, but he repeatedly suggested in the summer that his counterparts in Norway, Finland and Denmark would face a tougher task over the winter because of lower levels of immunity in their populations. This month, though, the number of deaths in Sweden has again begun to soar above that of its Nordic neighbours, with 630 deaths so far registered as a result of Covid-19. That is about ten times the per capita death rate in Norway -- where just 30 Covid-19 deaths were registered between October 28th and November 25th.

  • Fact check: The warrant for Joe Biden's arrest circulating online is from a fake court

    This month, some individuals took to social media to post screenshots of a fake arrest warrant for President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Trump: 'I'm ashamed I endorsed' Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

    In his first one-on-one interview since the general election, President Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo over the phone that he is "ashamed" he once endorsed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).Trump, who throughout the interview repeated allegations of widespread voter fraud without evidence or much pushback from Bartiromo, complained about Georgia's electoral process in particular. The president became the first Republican presidential candidate to lose the state since 1992. He has already sought a mostly ineffective recount, but he's still fuming over his defeat, and he's taken out his on state officials, especially Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. But he let Kemp have it Sunday.Trump said Kemp has "done absolutely nothing" to assist his efforts to flip the results and admitted "I'm ashamed that I endorsed him."> "I'm ashamed that I endorsed him" -- Trump disses Brian Kemp for not doing more to help him steal the election in Georgia pic.twitter.com/pCgF7dFIk2> > -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020As several observers pointed out, Kemp has traditionally been a solid supporter of the president, highlighting how quickly Trump's relationships can turn. > Kemp has been one of the president's strongest supporters from the governor's mansion, backing Trump's leadership+handling of the virus, for example. > > Now, Kemp and SoS Raffensperger are getting thrown under the bus because Trump lost GA (but other Republicans did well!) https://t.co/SwB6ff5tpr> > -- stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 29, 2020More stories from theweek.com Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? The vaccine breakthrough 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession

  • South Dakota's governor encouraged people to go shopping the same day the state reported its highest single-day COVID-19 death total

    Noem, a Republican, has refused calls to issue a mask mandate, disputing their effectiveness even as cases in South Dakota surge.

  • Mother of slain Florida teen shot during burial service

    An unknown gunman fired into a crowd gathered at a Saturday afternoon burial service of a teenager who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff's deputy earlier this month, officials said. The shooting happened as guests gathered at Riverview Memorial Gardens to pay their respects to 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. Pierce and 16-year-old Angelo Crooms were killed Nov. 13 by a Brevard County Sheriff's deputy.

  • Ethiopian military retakes Tigray, says PM, but explosions reported in Eritrean capital

    Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has declared military operations in the country’s northern Tigray region “completed’ and claimed that his federal forces had captured the crucial regional capital of Mekele. Due to an almost complete communications black out in Tigray, it was impossible to independently verify his statement. The announcement on Saturday night came just hours before at least six rockets from northern Tigray hit Eritrea, according to diplomats, suggesting the prime minister's claims were premature. Catastrophic fighting was expected over the weekend in Mekele when the Ethiopian army said it was surrounding the city of half a million people with tanks and artillery and warned civilians to stay inside. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff visited government-run Ayder Referral Hospital yesterday, where they said approximately 80 per cent of patients were suffering from trauma injuries and basic supplies were dwindling. "The hospital is running dangerously low on sutures, antibiotics, anticoagulants, painkillers, and even gloves," said Maria Soledad, ICRC’s head of operations in Ethiopia. It is thought that forces loyal to the powerful regional government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), may have tactically retreated into the nearby mountains days ago to avoid heavy clashes. The TPLF is thought to command as many as 200,000 fighters, some of whom fought in the bloody Eritrea-Ethiopia war from 1998 to 2000. Because of these old hostilities with neighbouring Eritrea, Tigray is home to some of the largest stores of weapons in the country. The US embassy in the Eritrean capital Asmara reported early Sunday “six explosions” caused by rockets from Tigray region had occurred in the city “at about 10:13 pm” on Saturday night. The strikes marked the third time that Asmara has been shot at since fighting began on November 4. The TPLF has only claimed responsibility for the first rocket attack two weeks ago but has frequently accused Eritrea of siding with Ethiopian federal forces. Eritrea, Africa’s most totalitarian state, has not commented on the strikes. The conflict began when Mr Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, announced that he was sending federal troops into Tigray in response to attacks by pro-TPLF forces on national army camps. The move marked a dramatic escalation of tensions between the federal government and the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before anti-government protests swept Mr Abiy to office in 2018. Thousands have died in the conflict so far, with tens of thousands of refugees streaming across the border into Sudan. Each side has accused the other of grave crimes and mass killings.

  • MBS reportedly backed out of Saudi-Israel agreement because he wants to wait for Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia last week for a secret meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the hopes of striking a deal that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. But he came home empty handed after Prince Mohammed backed out, The Wall Street Journal reports.His reasoning, Saudi advisers and U.S. officials told the Journal, was President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump in the U.S. general election. Although the Trump administration was a factor in the recent so-called Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Prince Mohammed reportedly wants to build ties with Biden and was reluctant about following suit while Trump is still in office, although the chances of that happening reportedly aren't impossible.Negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations is one Trump policy Biden seems likely to keep pursuing, but the president-elect has taken a tougher stance on Saudi Arabia than Trump, especially after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Journal notes, so reviving talks with the new administration may be Prince Mohammed's best chance "to repair its image in Washington," a U.S. official said. Read more at The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com Is Mnuchin trying to sabotage the economy? The vaccine breakthrough 5 witheringly funny cartoons about Trump's sort-of concession

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Sales This Weekend

    It's #smallbusinesssaturday, and you know what that meansOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mexico issues warrant for ex-security chief accused of aiding cartel

    Mexico has issued an arrest warrant for a former security minister wanted on corruption charges and may request his extradition from the United States where he is being held awaiting trial, an official told Reuters. Ex-Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna pled not guilty last month to U.S. charges involving a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme allegedly designed to boost the Sinaloa cartel once headed by jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The new arrest warrant was issued on Friday and resulted from a charge of illegal enrichment in Mexico, according to an official with the attorney general's office.

  • Armenians rally for soldiers missing in Karabakh fighting

    A thousand people took to the streets of the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday demanding the authorities take action to find soldiers missing in recent fighting with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

  • Iran newspaper: Strike Haifa if Israel killed scientist

    An opinion piece published Sunday by a hard-line Iranian newspaper urged Iran to attack the Israeli port city of Haifa if Israel carried out the killing of the scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program in the early 2000s. Israel, suspected of killing Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade, has not commented on the brazen slaying of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

  • 'The judges won't let us': Trump admits battle to overturn election result is floundering

    US President Donald Trump has admitted he faces an uphill struggle to persuade the Supreme Court to overturn his defeat by Joe Biden in the recent election. In his first full interview since the November 3 vote, Mr Trump said it was "very hard" to get to the Supreme Court, even though "that's what everyone is fighting for". "I've got the best Supreme Court advocate that wants to argue the case if it gets there,” he told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo in an hour-long interview littered with unsubstantiated claims about the election. Nearly every case brought by the Trump campaign in a blizzard of legal action has been thrown out by federal and state judges - many appointed by Republican presidents - who have given his allegations of irregularities short shrift. The US president still hopes to reverse the result by persuading the Supreme Court to consider cases brought by his legal team, which has challenged the results in several battleground states. But despite the Supreme Court now having a 6-3 conservative majority, legal experts believe that it will be reluctant to become embroiled in the election. With several important states due to certify their results shortly, the president refused to say when he would give up fighting his legal battles. "I'm not going to set a date," he said. Mr Trump could scarcely contain his anger at the judiciary in the wake of more than 30 defeats in the courts. “We are trying to put the evidence in, but the judges won't allow us to do it.” For the sake of simplicity, Mr Trump added, he would like his campaign to file what he described as “one big beautiful lawsuit.” Despite having just over seven weeks left in office, the president added that he would consider appointing a special prosecutor to investigate what he repeatedly described as a “rigged election.” Even the FBI and the Department of Justice could have been involved in the attempts to “rig” the election, Mr Trump claimed. “This is total fraud and how – the FBI and Department of Justice, I don't know, maybe they're involved – but how people are allowed to get away from this with this stuff is unbelievable,” he continued. The latest legal blow to the Trump campaign was in Pennsylvania on Friday, when the state's Supreme Court overturned a ruling which put the certification of the election results on hold. Republicans had argued that the use of mail-in ballots was unconstitutional and should therefore be discounted, which would have flipped Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes from Mr Biden to Mr Trump. The court said the case was filed months after the deadline for challenging the rules, adding that the Republicans had failed to provide evidence of a single vote being cast illegally. It was not only the courts which attracted Mr Trump's ire, but also Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia who along with the secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, had approved the rules for the election which Mr Biden won. “The governor’s done nothing. He’s done absolutely nothing. I’m ashamed that I endorsed him. But I look what’s going on. It's so terrible.” Mr Trump was similarly dismissive of the media and big tech companies for failing to give his allegations of electoral fraud the attention he felt they deserved. “The media doesn't even want to cover it,” he added. “We don't have freedom of the press in this country, it is suppression by the press. “You can't have a scandal if nobody reports about it.” Republican senator Roy Blunt, who leads the committee for the presidential inauguration, yesterday said he did not believe the election was rigged in an interview on CNN. Most of the Republican leadership has yet to acknowledge Mr Biden's victory. According to the Washington Post one White House insider HAS likened Mr Trump's behaviour in the aftermath of his defeat to "mad King George", repeatedly muttering: 'I won. I won. I won.’”

  • The fire that led to the death of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh occurred over a week before he succumbed to injuries

    The former Zappos CEO died late Friday as a result of injuries he sustained from a November 18 fire in New London, Connecticut.

  • Police: DC officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide

    A Maryland woman fatally shot her police officer husband and then killed herself, authorities said. Authorities identified the couple as Christina Lynn Francis, 41, and Timothy Eugene Francis, 50. News outlets said Timothy Francis was a veteran detective for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

  • Trump was convinced he was going to win on election night in a repeat of 2016, and was 'shouting at everyone' when Fox News called Arizona for Biden

    Trump reacted with disbelief and rage when his chances of holding on to power began to slip away, according to the Washington Post.

  • Thousands flee erupting Indonesian volcano

    Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption. Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement that the eruption from the Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano had caused panic among those living nearby. Muhammad Ilham, a 17-year-old who witnessed the eruption, told Reuters that resident nearby were "panicked and they're still looking for refuge and in need of money right now". Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said on its website that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with "hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas".

  • Britain urged to probe wealth of Russian family whose son had 'world’s most expensive wedding'

    It was perhaps the world’s most expensive wedding; an extravaganza costing tens of millions of pounds with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Sting and Enrique Iglesias, a fleet of Rolls Royces to ferry the guests and a 20-year-old bride wearing a $1m dress and a $5m crown. The groom, Said Gutseriev, had grown up in London and been educated at Harrow School and at Oxford, and his father - one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs - could not have been prouder.

  • Swans are spinning in circles, bleeding from their nostrils, and collapsing dead amid an outbreak of avian flu in Europe

    The disease is not believed to pose a threat to humans, and there is currently no suggestion it could impact poultry supply chains.