https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-8.mp4

A few showers will push onshore and inland on Christmas morning, the National Weather Service said, with increasing coverage of showers and isolated storms in the afternoon.

Rain chances are 70% to 80% across the Central Florida area, NWS said.

The high today will be 71 degrees and the low will be 64 degrees.