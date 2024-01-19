High-ranking Bensalem police officer faces DUI charges

A high-ranking Bensalem police officer is suspected of driving under the influence after he was involved in an accident late Thursday night.

Newtown Township police responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on the Newtown Bypass near Woodbourne Road shortly before midnight, Chief John Hearn confirmed Friday.

Police allege a vehicle driven by James Donnelly made contact with a concrete curb near the intersection and had to be towed from the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and Donnelly did not require medical attention, Hearn said.

A Bensalem police officer is on unpaid leave after he was arrested Jan. 18, 2024 on suspicion of DUI following an accident in Newtown Township.

Police determined Donnelly, a Bensalem police lieutenant, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested at the scene and processed, Hearn said. The department also notified the Bensalem Police Department about the arrest.

Further information and a copy of the complaint were not available Friday because a winter storm closed county district courts for the day.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn confirmed her office was made aware of the arrest involving Donnelly, who has served the Bensalem police department for 20 years.

Schorn also confirmed that Donnelly was off-duty when the accident occurred and he was driving an unmarked Bensalem Township-owned vehicle.

Bensalem Director of Public Safety William McVey confirmed that Donnelly is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He referred further comment to the DA’s office.

Donnelly is part of the Bensalem Police Department’s command staff, where he has served as administrative service commander since 2023, according to the department’s website.

His responsibilities include overseeing the Communications Unit, School Security and School Resource Officers, Fire Police, Animal Control Officer, Crossing Guards, Police Activities League Program, and the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) Program,

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Accident leads to DUI charges for veteran Bensalem police officer.