High-ranking Catholic church official in France says he abused a 14-year-old girl

A French cardinal, a chief official and former bishop in the Catholic church, said he abused a 14-year-old girl in a statement, according to multiple news outlets.

French Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admitted to the abusive behavior in a statement read during a bishop’s conference on Monday, Nov. 7, BBC reported.

“Thirty-five years ago, when I was a parish priest, I behaved in a reprehensible way with a young girl aged 14. My behaviour has inevitably led to grave and lasting consequences for this person,” Ricard said in the statement, per Reuters.

No more details about the abuse were provided.

“This is a difficult process,” Ricard said, per Catholic News. “But what comes first is the suffering experienced by the victims and the recognition of the acts committed… I ask forgiveness to those whom I have hurt and who will live this news as a real test.”

Ricard also said he will withdraw from his functions, Reuters reported. He was bishop in the southwestern region of Bordeaux, France, from 2001 to 2019.

Ricard is one of 11 present or former bishops accused of and being investigated for abuse, Archbishop Moulins-Beaufort said, per Catholic News.

According to the Wall Street Journal, he is the “first Catholic churchman of his rank to admit to personally abusing a minor.”

