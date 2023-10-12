High-ranking Democrat senator ‘acted as an agent for Egypt’

Senator Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine have been charged with extortion - AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A high-ranking Democratic senator who helped shape US foreign policy has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent for Egypt.

Senator Bob Menendez, 69, was forced to temporarily step down as head of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month after being indicted on corruption charges.

Prosecutors accused him of abusing his influential position and accepting bribes after a search of the New Jersey senator’s home uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of gold bars and cash.

Mr Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, 56, pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

‘On behalf of Egyptian intelligence’

The couple and an associate, Wael Hana, an Egyptian-American businessman, were hit with an additional charge on Thursday of failing to register as foreign agents.

According to the indictment, Mr Menendez “took a series of acts on behalf of Egypt, including on behalf of Egyptian military and intelligence officials, and conspired to do so with” his wife and Mr Hana.

It further alleged that he “provided sensitive US government information and took other steps that secretly aided the government of Egypt.”

Mr Menendez has defied calls to resign, but the case – his second corruption indictment in eight years – could have significant implications for his party’s slim Senate majority.

Democrats head into the 2024 elections with a narrow 51-49 advantage in the chamber.

Fred Daibes, seen here leaving New York federal court, was one of two businessmen who also face charges - Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Prosecutors also accused Mr Menendez of accepting cash in exchange for helping to shield two New Jersey businessmen from Justice Department investigations.

They said he helped the third, Mr Hana, with a business monopoly granted to him by the Egyptian government.

The New Jersey senator, his wife, Mr Hana and the two other businessmen, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes, were charged with two counts of bribery and fraud last month.

Mr Menendez and his wife were also charged with extortion.

If found guilty, the most serious of the charges could lead to up to 20 years in prison.

The latest charge, failing as a public official to register as an agent of a foreign power, carries a sentence of up to two years in prison.

A Democratic heavyweight who has served in Congress for three decades, Mr Menendez has been influential in shaping US foreign policy in his role as chair of the Senate’s foreign relations committee.

During his tenure, he also helped oversee billions of dollars in US aid to Egypt. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said he would ultimately be exonerated.

