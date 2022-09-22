High-ranking deputy arrested in prostitution sting in Texas, sheriff’s office says

A prostitution sting at a Texas hotel led to multiple arrests, including a high-ranking member of Houston-area law enforcement, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 22.

Chief Deputy Brian Harris, a member of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, is one of 14 people caught in the Montgomery County bust, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 57-year-old was booked into the county jail before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21, jail records show.

The sheriff’s office conducted the sting alongside members of the Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance, a “multi-agency task force” dedicated to combating human trafficking by targeting criminal activities that promote it.

“We are sending a message that we are not going to tolerate this activity in our community,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. “We will arrest and charge those who engage in this illicit act … (and) continue to identify those who have been forced into trafficking by rescuing them.”

Harris is facing a charge of solicitation of prostitution, which is a felony.

Following his arrest, Harris has been fired, Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap told news outlets.

“We hold our deputies to the highest standard,” Heap said. “His termination is effective immediately.”

