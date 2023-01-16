High-ranking Wagner Group member seeks asylum in Norway

6
·2 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway, authorities said Monday.

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration, also known by its Norwegian acronym UDI, confirmed to The Associated Press that Andrey Medvedev has sought shelter in Norway.

"For reasons of security and privacy, the UDI cannot comment further on this matter,” UDI said in an email to the AP.

Medvedev's Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, was not immediately available for comment.

The case was handed to the Norwegian immigration police and the man was transferred to Oslo, where he was placed in a center for violators of migration laws. Police in Norway have declined to comment on the case.

Last week, police in Arctic Norway said a person had illegally entered from Russia by crossing the two countries' border, which is 198 kilometers (123 miles) long.

The man, who was only identified by authorities as a foreigner, was detained by border guards and the arrest was undramatic, police said. The man is said to have visited a private house in the border area and asked for help. Police said that they had been notified late Thursday by Russian border guards who discovered traces in the snow that could indicate that someone had crossed the border illegally.

It is believed that person was identical with Medvedev, who according to the Norwegian news agency NTB on Monday has been on the run since he defected from the Wagner Group on July 6. He reportedly has told a Russian human rights group that he is ready to tell everything he knows about the Wagner Group, its activities and its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Wagner Group includes a large number of convicts recruited in Russian prisons who have spearheaded attacks in Ukraine. The group has has become increasingly influential in Africa, where it has been pushing Russian disinformation, building alliances with regimes and gaining access to oil, gas, gold, diamonds and valuable minerals.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in Saturday address

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said,…

  • The US is getting Ukraine ready for a more aggressive war with Russia, training it for tank battles and other large-scale combat

    On Sunday the US began more advanced training of Ukrainian troops, with a focus on large-scale combat involving tanks, artillery, and combat vehicles.

  • 8 fighter jets and 4 cargo planes arrive in Belarus from Russia, most likely for aviation drills

    At least eight fighter jets and four cargo planes arrived from Russia at the military airfield in Baranavichy, Belarus, on Sunday, 15 January. Source: Belaruski Hajun Details: According to Belaruski Hajun, at least eight fighter jets of the Russian Air Force have flown to the military airfield in Baranavichy from the Russian Federation over the course of the last 24 hours, among them: Four Su-34s of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation with the following registration numbers: RF-95

  • 'Crazy shift in my perception': How first transgender war correspondent is now fighting with Ukraine

    Sarah Ashton-Cirillo was the first transgender war correspondent, covering the conflict in Ukraine since the beginning. Now she's on the front lines.

  • Paul Krugman says the Fed's pessimistic view of inflation feels a bit desperate, now that price pressures are cooling rapidly

    The central bank has signaled it'll raise interest rates past 5% and keep them there through 2023 – even though inflation declined last month to the lowest level in over a year.

  • Estonian Prime Minister: Russia proves once again that it is a terrorist state, we need to give more weapons to Ukraine

    Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas emphasised the need to hold Russia accountable and provide Ukraine with more weapons, in particular, tanks and air defence equipment. Source: the Prime Minister's Twitter, European Pravda reports.

  • Ukraines Defence Forces strike 15 clusters of Russian forces and air defence positions General Staff report

    Ukraine's Defence Forces have repelled Russian attacks near 16 settlements and struck 15 clusters of Russian military manpower, their air defence systems' positions and an electronic warfare system. Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 16 January.

  • Defence Ministry calls for no speculation on topic of Soledar

    Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has called on people not to spread unverified information about the battle for Soledar. Source: Maliar on Facebook Quote: "Many people are now trying to use the high interest surrounding the topic of the battle for Soledar and earn popularity or money from it.

  • Kyrgyzstan's 'warm lake' Issyk-Kul freezes over

    STORY: Issyk-Kul means "warm lake" in Kyrgyz. The name was given because the water never freezes due to the lake's depth and natural warmth of water.Local resident, Taalay Orozakunov, said he and his neighbours had never seen the lake freeze before.''On January 14 the lake froze. The ice goes about 150 metres (492ft) from shore to the centre of the lake. There were huge ice-boulders but they have all broken up. In some places the ice was 1.5 metres (5ft) thick.''

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal - sources

    Microsoft is likely to receive an EU antitrust warning about its $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard, people familiar with the matter said, that could pose another challenge to completing the deal. The European Commission is readying a charge sheet known as a statement of objections setting out its concerns about the deal which will be sent to Microsoft in the coming weeks, the people said. Microsoft was expected to offer remedies to EU regulators in an attempt to avert a statement of charge and shorten the regulatory process, other sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in November.

  • Analysis-Europe boosts Russian diesel buying ahead of ban set to rock market

    European traders are rushing to fill tanks with Russian diesel as the clock runs down on a Feb. 5 European ban expected to tighten supplies, re-draw global shipping routes and increase price volatility. The ban is likely to create a diesel supply shortfall which Europe hopes to fill with Chinese fuel, some of which will be produced from Russian crude. China has raised its first batch of 2023 export quotas for refined oil products by nearly half versus a year ago.

  • Wagner mercenary dodges rifle fire and tracker dogs in high-stakes escape into Norway

    A Russian mercenary commander fled from Russia into Norway by creeping past border watchtowers, dodging rifle fire and scrambling away from tracker dogs.

  • DOJ Objects to FTX’s Choice of Lawyers, Citing Conflict of Interest

    The US Trustee joins Sam Bankman-Fried and Senators in voicing concern over Sullivan and Cromwell’s previous relations

  • 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says her first-ever kiss with costar Caleb McLaughlin was 'nerve-wracking'

    Sadie Sink said the 'awkward' moment was unscripted and was filmed during season 2 of the Netflix series.

  • India hopeful of rupee trade with Russia -official

    India is hopeful that rupee trade with Russia will pick up in the future after the two sides recently spoke about facilitating trade in local currencies, an Indian trade ministry official said on Monday. India has been exploring a rupee trade settlement mechanism with Russia since soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February but the countries have not formalised the rules yet. New Delhi has become Moscow's largest oil buyer after China, buying discounted Russian crude well below a $60 price cap agreed by Western nations while also trying to close a growing trade deficit with the country.

  • Mehdi Hasan Calls Out Merrick Garland For Pandering To Bad-Faith Republicans

    "The hypocrisy and bad faith of the modern GOP should be clear to anyone paying attention," he said. "So perhaps Merrick Garland just isn't."

  • Zelensky expands sanctions on Russians who ‘justify terror’ after Dnipro attack

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced expanded sanctions on Russians who help “justify terror” against Ukrainians in his Sunday address, which came hours after one of Moscow’s deadliest attacks on civilians since the start of the war. “I think it is right that today there is a decision to expand our sanctions against Russian citizens and…

  • Missile warhead shot down during Russian attack on Ukraine found in Moldova

    Moldovan security forces have found a missile warhead in the Briceni district on the border with Ukraine, the wreckage of which was discovered the day before. Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova, European Pravda reports Details: After the discovery of the explosives, a team of engineers from the Separate Codru Battalion of the National Army has been called in to conduct a comprehensive inspection and determine how to jointly intervene to eliminate the danger.

  • Wagner PMC founder manipulates with "capturing Soledar" and discredits Russian army

    Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) are suggesting that Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), is promoting the Wagner PMC and trying to discredit the Russian forces by showing his mercenaries in action in Soledar.

  • Norway naval officer denies negligence in oil tanker collision

    A Norwegian naval officer on Monday denied negligence leading up to the 2018 collision between a warship he commanded and an oil tanker in which the military vessel sank. Building a replacement for the lost Helge Ingstad frigate would cost up to 13 billion crowns ($1.3 billion), the armed forces estimated in a 2019 report. The early-morning crash between the Ingstad and the fully loaded Sola TS crude carrier near a major North Sea oil export terminal also triggered shutdowns of parts of Norway's petroleum production.