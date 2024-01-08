High-rise apartment in Bethesda ‘condemned,’ residents evacuated

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — A 15-story apartment building experienced an electrical issue on Saturday, eventually causing all residents to evacuate on Sunday evening.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, smoke was reported on multiple floors of the Westwood Tower due to an electrical issue, Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a post.

In an update, Piringer said there were no injuries, but the building’s power had been affected. Its elevators lost power, but water and heat remained functional.

On Sunday, Piringer said that the electrical system would need “extensive repairs” due to the “electrical utility emergency.” All apartments in the building were condemned and evacuated, he said.

By 8 p.m., Piringer said all residents were relocated, the building was secure and repairs were to begin immediately.

