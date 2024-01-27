A high-rise building caught on fire in Kyiv: one person reported dead

A fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in the Dniprovskyi District of Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) said on Telegram on Jan. 27.

One woman had to be evacuated using a fire ladder. She was transferred to paramedics but died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The fire occurred on the third floor of a building on Andriy Malyshko St. Five people were evacuated from the upper floors.



SES/Telegram

SES/Telegram

